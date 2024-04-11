Fidelity's Total Bond ETF Sees Nearly $9 Billion in Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 11

The Wall Street Journal

Another firmer-than-anticipated inflation report delivered a meaningful setback Wednesday to the Federal Reserve’s hope that it could buoy prospects of a so-called soft landing by dialing back some of the past year’s interest-rate increases. A third straight month in which prices were hotter than expected likely sends officials back to an uneasy holding pattern where they wait several more months for either better inflation data or the type of evident economic weakness they were hoping to avoid. “It definitely makes them less confident that inflation is coming back to the 2% target,” said Alan Detmeister, an economist at UBS who used to run the Fed’s inflation-forecasting division.