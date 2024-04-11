Fidelity's Total Bond ETF Sees Nearly $9 Billion in Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 11
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,704.33
56,559.49
4.78%
850.24
8,847.08
9.61%
593.17
1,207.07
49.14%
552.33
434,799.67
0.13%
484.58
257,930.90
0.19%
449.62
18,896.21
2.38%
300.86
563.93
53.35%
293.82
576.37
50.98%
253.16
4,676.33
5.41%
251.63
8,483.14
2.97%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,724.88
447,011.85
-0.83%
-1,088.68
526,730.04
-0.21%
-566.71
31,201.07
-1.82%
-303.34
22,824.21
-1.33%
-251.54
12,002.38
-2.10%
-202.75
9,592.55
-2.11%
-189.82
38,385.97
-0.49%
-178.44
39,401.42
-0.45%
-169.34
8,154.08
-2.08%
-127.87
46,938.24
-0.27%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-8.99
7,526.47
-0.12%
Asset Allocation
-24.90
17,837.90
-0.14%
Commodities
-88.03
141,104.60
-0.06%
Currency
-236.65
64,849.43
-0.36%
International Equity
155.31
1,475,742.42
0.01%
International Fixed Income
1,303.39
188,177.19
0.69%
Inverse
32.15
13,998.23
0.23%
Leveraged
-126.34
94,679.55
-0.13%
U.S. Equity
644.16
5,466,039.38
0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
926.42
1,370,491.67
0.07%
Total:
2,576.52
8,840,446.85
0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.