Fiducial Markers Market Size to Grow by USD 36.5 Mn, Boston Scientific Corp. and Eckert and Ziegler AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiducial markers market size is expected to grow by USD 36.5 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising global incidence of cancer is driving the fiducial markers market growth. However, factors such as the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Scope

The fiducial markers market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fiducial markers market, including alphaXRT Pty. Ltd., Beekley Corp., Best Medical International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., CP Medical, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, MediTron, MedTec Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nanovi AS, Naslund Medical AB, Oncology Systems Ltd., Qfix, QLRAD INC USA, Riverpoint Medical, SeeDOS Ltd., and Stellar Medical. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Eckert and Ziegler AG - The company offers fiducial markers to improve image coregistration in sequential scans with standalone scanners of different modalities.

IZI Medical Products - The company offers fiducial markers that can be used in IMRT, CRT, and IGRT treatment to provide real-time, accurate localization of the treatment volumes.

Medtronic Plc - The company offers fiducial markers under the brand name SuperLock and superDimension for more precise targeting to maintain defined margins and preserve healthy tissue.

Nanovi AS - The company offers fiducial markers under the brand names BioXmark and PetXmark to enhance target visibility on imaging and enable high-precision cancer radiation therapy in humans and pets.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fiducial markers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the fiducial markers market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fiducial markers market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiducial markers market vendors

Related Reports

Neurological Biomarkers Market by Indication, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentations by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, and research organizations and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the AD segment will be significant.

Renal Biomarkers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant.

Fiducial Markers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 36.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled alphaXRT Pty. Ltd., Beekley Corp., Best Medical International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., CP Medical, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, MediTron, MedTec Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nanovi AS, Naslund Medical AB, Oncology Systems Ltd., Qfix, QLRAD INC USA, Riverpoint Medical, SeeDOS Ltd., and Stellar Medical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Independent radiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cancer research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.4 Eckert and Ziegler AG

10.5 IZI Medical Products

10.6 MedTec Inc.

10.7 Medtronic Plc

10.8 Nanovi AS

10.9 Naslund Medical AB

10.10 Qfix

10.11 QLRAD INC USA

10.12 Stellar Medical

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiducial-markers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-36-5-mn-boston-scientific-corp-and-eckert-and-ziegler-ag-among-key-vendors---technavio-301661259.html

SOURCE Technavio