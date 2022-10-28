Fiducial Markers Market Size to Grow by USD 36.5 Mn, Boston Scientific Corp. and Eckert and Ziegler AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiducial markers market size is expected to grow by USD 36.5 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising global incidence of cancer is driving the fiducial markers market growth. However, factors such as the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations may challenge market growth.
Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Scope
The fiducial markers market report covers the following areas:
Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fiducial markers market, including alphaXRT Pty. Ltd., Beekley Corp., Best Medical International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., CP Medical, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, MediTron, MedTec Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nanovi AS, Naslund Medical AB, Oncology Systems Ltd., Qfix, QLRAD INC USA, Riverpoint Medical, SeeDOS Ltd., and Stellar Medical. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Eckert and Ziegler AG - The company offers fiducial markers to improve image coregistration in sequential scans with standalone scanners of different modalities.
IZI Medical Products - The company offers fiducial markers that can be used in IMRT, CRT, and IGRT treatment to provide real-time, accurate localization of the treatment volumes.
Medtronic Plc - The company offers fiducial markers under the brand name SuperLock and superDimension for more precise targeting to maintain defined margins and preserve healthy tissue.
Nanovi AS - The company offers fiducial markers under the brand names BioXmark and PetXmark to enhance target visibility on imaging and enable high-precision cancer radiation therapy in humans and pets.
Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist fiducial markers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the size of the fiducial markers market and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fiducial markers market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiducial markers market vendors
Fiducial Markers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 36.5 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.13
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
alphaXRT Pty. Ltd., Beekley Corp., Best Medical International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., CP Medical, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, MediTron, MedTec Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nanovi AS, Naslund Medical AB, Oncology Systems Ltd., Qfix, QLRAD INC USA, Riverpoint Medical, SeeDOS Ltd., and Stellar Medical
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Independent radiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Cancer research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.
10.4 Eckert and Ziegler AG
10.5 IZI Medical Products
10.6 MedTec Inc.
10.7 Medtronic Plc
10.8 Nanovi AS
10.9 Naslund Medical AB
10.10 Qfix
10.11 QLRAD INC USA
10.12 Stellar Medical
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
