Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.182

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 11th of March to A$0.182, which will be 48% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.123. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which is above the industry average.

Fiducian Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 84% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to grow by 6.5% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 89%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Fiducian Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.072 total annually to A$0.303. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See Fiducian Group's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Fiducian Group has been growing its earnings per share at 6.5% a year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On Fiducian Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Fiducian Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Fiducian Group management tenure, salary, and performance. Is Fiducian Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

