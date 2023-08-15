U.S. markets closed

Fiducian Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.39 (vs AU$0.42 in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$73.3m (up 5.4% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: AU$12.3m (down 7.5% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 17% (down from 19% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: AU$0.39 (down from AU$0.42 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Fiducian Group shares are up 1.3% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Fiducian Group's balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.