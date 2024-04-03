Fiducian Group Ltd's (ASX:FID) top owners are retail investors with 42% stake, while 42% is held by insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Fiducian Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 42% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Fiducian Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fiducian Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Fiducian Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Fiducian Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Fiducian Group. The company's CEO Inderjit Singh is the largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. London City Equities Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 6.7% of common stock, and Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC holds about 3.1% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Fiducian Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Fiducian Group Ltd. It has a market capitalization of just AU$240m, and insiders have AU$100m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Fiducian Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

