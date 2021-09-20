U.S. markets closed

FIDUCIARY/CLAYMORE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund - FMO

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (the "Company") (NYSE: FMO) to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of KYN. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-kyn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiduciaryclaymore-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-fiduciaryclaymore-energy-infrastructure-fund---fmo-301380881.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

