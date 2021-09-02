U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Field Effect and NorthStar Utilities Solutions partner to protect municipal utilities across North America and the Caribbean

·3 min read

Field Effect's Covalence selected as NorthStar's preferred cyber security technology platform

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Field Effect, a global cyber security company specializing in intelligence-grade protection for small and medium organizations, and NorthStar Utilities Solutions (NorthStar), a Harris company and leading provider of customer service and billing solutions, have partnered to bring managed detection and response (MDR) security services to municipal utilities across North America and the Caribbean.

With the pandemic came a flood of new cyber security challenges and vulnerabilities for the utility sector. Cyber criminals are not only disrupting critical operations using ransomware and exfiltrating information that can disrupt entire communities, but they are now also targeting customer service and billing software for personal information. It's not a question of if utilities will be attacked, but when, and firewall and antivirus protection is no longer enough.

"With the recent Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority and The City of Oldsmar attacks, we know utilities are at an increased risk for cyber attacks – now more than ever," says Sean Sykes, Vice President Sales and Marketing, NorthStar Utilities Solutions. "NorthStar is proud to partner with Field Effect to provide our utility customers with Covalence, the most efficient and cost-effective security solution on the market, to keep our customers' data safe."

Covalence is a plug-and-play MDR solution that provides advanced monitoring and protection across an organization's entire IT infrastructure, including networks, devices, and cloud-based applications. By partnering with Field Effect, NorthStar's customers benefit from a cost-effective, easy-to-manage, intelligence-grade security solution that sees into every aspect of a business's threat surface.

"NorthStar understands municipal utilities are a target for threat actors and that they are often tasked to do more with less," said Andrew Milne, Chief Revenue Officer of Field Effect. "We're thrilled that this partnership will not only help bring this threat to the forefront but provide customers with a powerful and cost-effective solution that will ensure their critical systems are protected."

The partnership between Field Effect and NorthStar will catch threats before they disrupt services, keeping entire communities and customer data safe.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.
Field Effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit https://www.fieldeffect.com.

About NorthStar
For over 45 years NorthStar Utilities Solutions has focused on providing utilities with cost-effective solutions for real-world challenges. NorthStar's mission is to build the best customer service and billing solutions suite that connects utilities with their customers and scales as they grow. Founded in 1976, we are proud to partner with over 200 utilities throughout North America & the Caribbean. NorthStar Utilities Solutions is the original business unit of Harris Computer Systems (Harris). Harris Computer is a division of Constellation Software (CSU) and employs over 4,750 staff in 45 business units worldwide. NorthStar Utilities Solutions – customer service is at the heart of everything we do. For more information, visit https://www.northstarutilities.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field-effect-and-northstar-utilities-solutions-partner-to-protect-municipal-utilities-across-north-america-and-the-caribbean-301368060.html

SOURCE Field Effect

