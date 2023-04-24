Field effect transistor (FET) market to grow by USD 5,595.82 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing investments in data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The field effect transistor (FET) market size is set to grow by USD 5,595.82 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.95%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Factors such as increased investments in data centers, increased demand for longer battery life in portable consumer devices, and increasing use of FET in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The field effect transistor (FET) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Type

Geography

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for processing power for mobiles and other computing devices. The segment growth will be further driven by the increased adoption of home appliances, such as smart refrigerators, smart washing machines, and smart microwave ovens.

APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors, including increased investments in telecommunication network infrastructure, the rising demand for mobile communication devices, and the increasing deployment of advanced electronics by automotive OEMs. The high concentration of several electronics manufacturers in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan is another major factor that will contribute to the growth of the field effect transistor (FET) market in APAC.

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global field effect transistor (FET) market is fragmented with the presence of a substantial number of global and regional FET vendors. Vendors in the market are investing in R&D and product development activities. Regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized and energy-efficient FETs, which is likely to intensify competition among manufacturers of counterparts in terms of cost. International players in the global FET market are constantly expanding their footprints in developing countries and are adopting automation to differentiate their products and increase their product portfolio to counter the threat from low-cost substitute products. These factors will intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers field effect transistors such as Power MOSFETs.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers field effect transistors such as Super J MOS series.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers field effect transistors such as P-channel enhancement mode FET.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - The company offers field effect transistors such as MRF160.

Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NTE Electronics Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Sensitron Semiconductor

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Driver – The market is driven by increased investments in data centers. The rising adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0, developments in wireless technologies, and the rapid deployment of AI have increased the volume of data generated across industries. This has necessitated the need for the construction of data centers to handle growing global data volume. Semiconductor devices such as FETs are used in designing high-efficiency, compact server power supplies in data center applications. Thus, increased investments in data center facilities will drive the growth of the global field effect transistor (FET) market during the forecast period.

Trend – The growing demand for FinFET technology is the key trend in the market. The FinFET technology stands for Fin Field effect transistors. These are integrated into processors and baseband modem chips to increase power and signal transmission capabilities. The technology is used in several electronic applications such as laptops, notebooks, and smartphones. Popular electronic device manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung are integrating FinFET technologies in their devices. For instance, in July 2021, SAMSUNG announced the production of SoC-Snapdragon 888+ 5G chips by Qualcomm using the 5 nm FinFET process to deliver a 35% higher speed and improved power consumption compared with that of its predecessor. The increasing adoption of the FinFET technology by electronic device manufacturers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge – The decrease in the sales of cell phones, desktops, and tablets will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is witnessing a steady decline in the sales of smartphones, PCs, and tablets. For instance, in March 2022, Apple Inc. cut the production of the iPhone SE 2022 by 20% less than three weeks after launching the product. This was due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the negative impact of inflation on demand for electronics. In addition, the increased inventory costs forced vendors to decrease the prices of their products, which negatively impacts the revenue of the vendor as well as the growth of the market.

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist field effect transistor (FET) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the field effect transistor (FET) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the field effect transistor (FET) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field effect transistor (FET) market vendors

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,595.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NTE Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ROHM Co. Ltd., Sensitron Semiconductor, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Wingtech Technology Co. Ltd., Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

