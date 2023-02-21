U.S. markets closed

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 22.10 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 15.12% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the market leader during the Period of the forecast.

Farmington, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market size was valued at USD 7.06 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% from 2022 to 2030. Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is a programmable logic device with firmware that helps set the internal configuration. When FPGA is plugged into a circuit, its functions can be changed or updated depending on what is needed. Demand for field programmable gate array is being driven, among other things, by a growing focus on security, inspection, and network processing. Also, its widespread use in technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, the cloud, and data centres is likely to help the market grow. In the same way, the fast growth of consumer electronics is likely to increase the demand for FPGAs. FPGA is also used in the military and aerospace industries for secure communication, image processing, data processing, and other things. Since FPGA circuits work well in harsh conditions, they are getting more and more attention from the industrial sector.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2023 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In June 2018, Xilinx Inc. joined forces with Daimler AG to support deep learning experts at the Mercedes-Benz R&D center. The system is to develop AI algorithms on Xilinx's adaptive acceleration platform.

  • Huawei Technologies Corporation worked with Xilinx Inc. to provide Huawei's high-speed cloud servers in North America. This has great benefits for consumers.

Segment Overview

There are High-end FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, and Low-end FPGA on the market, with High-end FPGA being the most expensive. On the high-end FPGA market, Intel and Xilinx, which is now owned by AMD, are the two biggest companies that expect to get a lot of business. There are a number of FPGA industries that focus on the middle and low end and have a lower cost of entry.

The mid-range and low-range are the other two. Current contractors don't give end users any new products, so it's interesting for new applicants to come up with mid-range FPGA products. In 2013, Xilinx sent out its first Artix 7 products that were in the middle of the price range. This was the same year that Intel announced the Arria 10 FPGA family, which is a midrange family. Since then, Xilinx and Intel have focused on making new high-end products like Agilex and Versal, which aren't too different from their cheaper lines.

Based on how they work, the market is split into SRAM-based FPGA, Anti-fuse-based FPGA, and other types. Field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which can be changed, are mostly used in different ways in SRAM-Based FPGA. Because they can be changed quickly, FPGAs are one of the most promising reconfigurable architectures for new uses like deep learning.

Field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, is one of the most common types of programmable circuits. It's a chip that can be programmed in different ways to meet different needs. The ICs that make up FPGA are all connected to each other. Some of these ICs work in a certain order, like flip-flops, which are small parts of the FPGA that store information. Some are combinational, like multiplexers and logic gates.

The market is split up into automotive, consumer electronics, and many other groups based on the end user. For example, the auto industry is using more and more complicated electronic methods to make driving safer and better. These steps must meet the needs of the market and make sure the car works well and safely for its whole life. Changes are made to Microchip FPGAs so that they are more reliable and safe.

Consumer electronics are the everyday electronics that most people use. Consumer electronics are used for many things, such as entertainment, TV, communication, and home office work. Smartphones, refrigerators, tablets, laptops, DVD players, digital cameras, desktop computers, paper shredders, printers, and many other things are examples of consumer electronics.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the market leader during the time frame of the forecast. There are a lot of important market players in the area, so it is likely to grow quickly. Countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are working hard to use new technologies. The market should grow because of this. Field programmable gate array is likely to be in high demand because 5G infrastructure is being set up quickly across the region. In the same way, North America is likely to use FGPA more and more as new technologies grow quickly. As more people in the US use cloud-based services and data centres, the demand for FPGA is likely to grow.

Over the next few years, Europe's economy will grow steadily because the auto and consumer electronics industries are getting better. Changes in industries like healthcare, telecommunications, and consumer electronics are likely to make more use of field programmable gate array in Germany, the UK, and France. In the same way, the development and use of new technologies in the Middle East, Africa, and South America are likely to drive the field programmable gate array market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248550

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.12% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 22.10 Billion

By Configuration

High-end FPGA, Mid-range / Low-end FPGA, Others

By Architecture

SRAM-based FPGA, Anti-fuse Based FPGA, Flash-based FPGA, Others

By End-User

IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Others

By Companies 

SiliconeBlue Technologies (US), Intel Corporations (US), Lattice Semiconductor, Atmel Corporations (US), S2C Inc. (US), Cypress Semiconductor, Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Tabula (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc., QuickLogin Corporation (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Applied Microcircuits Corporation (US)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Driver:

Several things are driving the growth of the FGPA market. One of the most important is that people all over the world have a huge need for energy efficiency. FPGA also has designs for ICs that are very fast. They also give service providers more bandwidth, which helps more and more of them build networks. AI, 5G wireless networking, data centres, and edge computing may also help the market grow.

Restraint:

Field Programming Gate Array market size might not grow because of a few things. Antifuse and Flash FGPA are both strong technologies that are likely to be used in many places around the world. But because technology is improving, EEPROM systems may not be as useful in the future. So, this could make the Field Programmable Gate Array Market around the world grow more slowly.

Opportunity:

More and more IT and telecommunications companies are using Field Programmable Gate Arrays. Also, the array's operation is unique, which makes it more useful in IT and telecommunications. Here are some ways people around the world could use FPGA.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
SiliconeBlue Technologies (US), Intel Corporations (US), Lattice Semiconductor, Atmel Corporations (US), S2C Inc. (US), Cypress Semiconductor, Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Tabula (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc., QuickLogin Corporation (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Applied Microcircuits Corporation (US), and others.

By Configuration

  • High-end FPGA

  • Mid-range / Low-end FPGA

  • Others

By Architecture

  • SRAM-based FPGA

  • Anti-fuse Based FPGA

  • Flash-based FPGA

  • Others

By End-User

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Industrial

  • Military and Aerospace

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Magnet Wire Market - The Global Magnet Wire Market Is Expected To Reach USD 52.94 Billion By 2030, Which Is USD 34.49 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030.

  • Semiconductor IP Market - The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period.

  • Air Conditioning System Market - The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


