Field-Programmable Gate Array Market | Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The field-programmable gate array market is poised to grow by USD 1.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the field-programmable gate array market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Field-Programmable Gate Array Market is segmented by Type (High-end FPGA, Mid-end FPGA, and Low-end FPGA), Application (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased proliferation of IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The field-programmable gate array market covers the following areas:
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Sizing
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Forecast
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Achronix Semiconductor Corp.
Flex Logix Technologies Inc.
Intel Corp.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
Menta
Microchip Technology Inc.
QuickLogic Corp.
Xilinx Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summarys
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
High-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mid-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Low-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
