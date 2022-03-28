U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

The Field Team, the #1 Sales Team at Sotheby’s International Realty, Expands Global Desks to Canada

Andy Taylor, Realtor
·4 min read
Andy Taylor, Realtor
Andy Taylor, Realtor

Toronto presence is a first of its kind partnership and the newest addition to the top sales team’s directory of dedicated global desks, signifying continued international growth

Andy Taylor and Jodi Allen, Co-Heads of Canada Desk

With over 40 years of combined real estate experience, Andy Taylor and Jodi Allen have leveraged their positions as Sotheby&#39;s International Realty Market Leaders to become an integral part of an outstanding team of elite agents who offer unrivalled service, global reach, and specialized local expertise to clients internationally.
With over 40 years of combined real estate experience, Andy Taylor and Jodi Allen have leveraged their positions as Sotheby's International Realty Market Leaders to become an integral part of an outstanding team of elite agents who offer unrivalled service, global reach, and specialized local expertise to clients internationally.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Field Team at Sotheby's International Realty, led by Nikki Field, is pleased to formally announce their expansion into Canada, a first of its kind for the team. With a longstanding reputation as the top team at the renowned brokerage, The Field Team’s expansion into this key market is a strategic new addition to their robust network of international desks spanning the U.S., Asia, the Middle East and India.

Headquartered in Toronto, The Field Team’s Canada Desk is co-led by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Market Leaders Andy Taylor and Jodi Allen. This partnership will further enhance The Field Team’s extensive global reach and capabilities to offer specialized expertise to clients worldwide.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Andy and Jodi and collaborate for this unique global expansion,” said Nikki Field, Founder of The Field Team. “They are market leaders and have an unparalleled understanding of exactly what foreign investors are looking for in terms of true value in their real estate assets, as well as a vast network of relationships that will allow us to deliver even greater service to our discerning clientele, all over the world.”

Nikki and her team advise buyers on international portfolio growth, management, and investment opportunities across multiple continents. The Field Team’s international network consists of experienced professionals, each with leading market expertise as well as a mastery within key regions. The launch of the Canada Desk is a judicious approach, tapping into a market that has been one of the largest investors in New York real estate over the last three quarters.

“We are honored to be collaborating with this prestigious, top-producing team,” said Andy Taylor, Co-Lead of the Canada Desk. “We are confident that this connection will prove extremely advantageous for our clients, as they will now be able to access best-in-class advice and insights in one of the largest global real estate markets. We believe this is essential now more than ever as both Toronto and New York are major financial hubs of North America and the number of cross-border transfers is on the rise.”

“We’re seeing a continued trend of foreign luxury buyers being attracted to Toronto and throughout Canada and an even bigger influx of this interest among high-net-worth second home buyers and investors. We also understand that New York is experiencing a very similar trend,” said Jodi Allen, Co-Lead of the Canada Desk. “Our alliance with Nikki and her team in these locations will best position us to jointly meet this rapidly rising demand.”

With over 40 years of combined real estate experience, Andy Taylor and Jodi Allen have leveraged their positions as Sotheby’s International Realty Market Leaders to become an integral part of an outstanding team of elite agents who offer unrivalled service, global reach, and specialized local expertise to clients internationally. While they are based in Toronto, Taylor and Allen advise their clients on their global residential real estate assets in a number of world-class cities across the globe.

Ms. Field has been a dynamic presence with Sotheby’s International Realty since 1998 and pioneered the team sales model in Manhattan. With an unrivalled specialty in Manhattan's luxury co-op, condo, townhouse, and new development markets, The Field Team has set numerous record-breaking prices and transacted over $3.5 billion in sales to date.

About Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

Contact:

Talk Shop Media
Nicole Jerick
778-877-8801
nicole@talkshopedia.com

Command Collective
Bianca Fabian
347-476-2948
bianca@commandcollectivepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d602e3c-f98e-467e-b49e-00acd5facbdb



