Field Trip Health and Cerebral Partner to Provide End-to-End Mental Health Care

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP, TSX: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, today announced a strategic partnership with Cerebral, the fastest growing online mental health platform. The companies are launching a partnership where Cerebral clinicians can refer qualified clients to Field Trip Health's ketamine assisted therapy, while Field Trip will connect potential clients seeking general psychiatry and teletherapy services to Cerebral. This end-to-end solution will provide personalized treatment solutions for those seeking to improve their mental health.

Field Trip Health currently has clinics operating in eight major U.S. cities, making it the largest provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies in North America. With this partnership, Field Trip Health patients will have access to services beyond psychedelic treatments and can now access a holistic offering of mental health treatments through Cerebral.

"Our partnership with Cerebral will lower the barriers of entry into ketamine assisted therapy for many people who have solely been exposed to generalized psychiatry or might have not been presented with an alternative of exploring a healing journey propelled through psychedelics," said Ronan Levy, Field Trip's Executive Chairman. "We're excited to be Cerebral's preferred platform to refer patients to. Together we will help change the mental health landscape by bringing together teletherapy, telepsychiatry, and psychedelic-assisted therapy and offer more comprehensive benefits to consumers' mental health."

Cerebral's mission is to improve access to long-term, high-quality comprehensive mental health care through affordable plans on their online mental health platform which provides comprehensive care including therapy, counseling, and medication management. Cerebral's platform allows members to schedule and meet with their care team online and provides medication management and delivery straight to your door.

"The recent shift in the mental health landscape has resulted in a need for modernized, digitized, and personalized solutions. At its core, Cerebral believes that everyone deserves access to individualized, non-judgmental mental health care," added Dr. David Mou, Cerebral's Chief Medical Officer. "We're constantly searching for novel ways to work towards that goal, which is why we chose to partner with Field Trip, a like-minded company with an aligning ethos that brings psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to the table for our clients,"

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

About Cerebral

Cerebral's mission is simple and straightforward: To improve access to long-term, high-quality mental health care to all. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, and talk therapists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. Members can even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). Cerebral was founded and launched in January 2020 by CEO Kyle Robertson. For more information, visit www.cerebral.com

