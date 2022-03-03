U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Field Trip Health and Cerebral Partner to Provide End-to-End Mental Health Care

  • FTRP

The pioneer psychedelic therapy company is partnering with the rapidly growing online mental health platform to create a comprehensive mental health offering for consumers

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP, TSX: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, today announced a strategic partnership with Cerebral, the fastest growing online mental health platform. The companies are launching a partnership where Cerebral clinicians can refer qualified clients to Field Trip Health's ketamine assisted therapy, while Field Trip will connect potential clients seeking general psychiatry and teletherapy services to Cerebral. This end-to-end solution will provide personalized treatment solutions for those seeking to improve their mental health.

Field Trip Health Logo
Field Trip Health Logo

Field Trip Health currently has clinics operating in eight major U.S. cities, making it the largest provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies in North America. With this partnership, Field Trip Health patients will have access to services beyond psychedelic treatments and can now access a holistic offering of mental health treatments through Cerebral.

"Our partnership with Cerebral will lower the barriers of entry into ketamine assisted therapy for many people who have solely been exposed to generalized psychiatry or might have not been presented with an alternative of exploring a healing journey propelled through psychedelics," said Ronan Levy, Field Trip's Executive Chairman. "We're excited to be Cerebral's preferred platform to refer patients to. Together we will help change the mental health landscape by bringing together teletherapy, telepsychiatry, and psychedelic-assisted therapy and offer more comprehensive benefits to consumers' mental health."

Cerebral's mission is to improve access to long-term, high-quality comprehensive mental health care through affordable plans on their online mental health platform which provides comprehensive care including therapy, counseling, and medication management. Cerebral's platform allows members to schedule and meet with their care team online and provides medication management and delivery straight to your door.

"The recent shift in the mental health landscape has resulted in a need for modernized, digitized, and personalized solutions. At its core, Cerebral believes that everyone deserves access to individualized, non-judgmental mental health care," added Dr. David Mou, Cerebral's Chief Medical Officer. "We're constantly searching for novel ways to work towards that goal, which is why we chose to partner with Field Trip, a like-minded company with an aligning ethos that brings psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to the table for our clients,"

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at: www.fieldtriphealth.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

About Cerebral

Cerebral's mission is simple and straightforward: To improve access to long-term, high-quality mental health care to all. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, and talk therapists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. Members can even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). Cerebral was founded and launched in January 2020 by CEO Kyle Robertson. For more information, visit www.cerebral.com

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding Field Trip and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including commencement, uptake and success of the referral relationship between Cerebral and Field Trip, factors affecting the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors, see Field Trip's amended Annual Information Form dated July 16, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors", or otherwise disclosed in the public filings made with applicable securities regulatory authorities and available under Field Trip's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cerebral Logo
Cerebral Logo
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field-trip-health-and-cerebral-partner-to-provide-end-to-end-mental-health-care-301494788.html

SOURCE Field Trip Health

