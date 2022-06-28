U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.50
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,490.00
    +69.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,081.75
    +41.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.90
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.57
    +1.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    -0.28 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3230
    -0.1230 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,728.71
    -364.83 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.82
    -10.97 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,977.41
    +106.14 (+0.39%)
     

Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Voting Results From Special Shareholder Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Field Trip Health, Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FTRP
Field Trip Health, Ltd.
Field Trip Health, Ltd.

Approves spin-out of clinics business to Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd., pending final court approval and additional customary closing conditions

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP, FTRP.WT, Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip" or "Corporation"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced that on June 27, 2022, its shareholders approved both the Arrangement Resolution, the Concurrent Financing Resolution and the SpinCo Incentive Plan Resolution (each as defined in the Circular (each as defined below)) at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), thereby approving the previously announced spin-out of its clinics business to Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (“Field Trip H&W”) by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). A total of 47.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to a number of conditions, including final court approval scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and other regulatory approvals.

On a vote by ballot, the following three resolutions were approved, with shares represented at the Meeting voting as follows:

RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

 

#

%

#

%

Arrangement
Resolution(1)

27,434,568

99.85

39,880

0.15

Concurrent Financing
Resolution(2)

25,098,140

99.82

45,131

0.18

SpinCo Incentive
Plan Resolution

27,282,965

99.30

191,483

0.70

Concurrent with closing of the Arrangement, Field Trip H&W is expected to complete a series of private placement financings for gross proceeds of up to $23,740,000, led by Oasis Management Company and Field Trip. On June 14, 2022, Field Trip announced that it will increase its initial investment in Field Trip H&W from $5.0 million to $9.8 million for a 21.79% equity interest in Field Trip H&W immediately following closing of the Transaction.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, each share of the Corporation will be exchanged for one common share of the Corporation (to be renamed "Reunion Neuroscience Inc." on consummation of the Arrangement) and approximately 0.86 common shares of Field Trip H&W. Following the Arrangement, the Corporation will remain listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and Toronto Stock Exchange, and Field Trip H&W, subject to exchange approval, will list on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Field Trip will be seeking final court approval in respect of the Arrangement on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 am before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested parties are entitled to appear at the hearing and make submissions. To appear at the hearing and make submissions, the requirements set out in Field Trip’s management information circular dated May 20, 2022 and the supplement related thereto dated June 14, 2022 (collectively, the "Circular"), which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as well as at: Field Trip Health Ltd. - Governance Documents (https://www.meetfieldtrip.com/governance/governance-documents/default.aspx) must be followed. Please refer to the Circular in its entirety for further information.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.comhttps://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth.

To receive updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information 

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding Field Trip and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Investor contacts:
Kathleen Heaney / Sophia Bashford
KCSA Strategic Communications
fieldtripIR@kcsa.com

Media contacts:
Rachel Moskowitz
Autumn Communications
202-276-7881
press@fieldtriphealth.com

SOURCE Field Trip Health Ltd.

1 Represents all common shares entitled to vote on the special resolution approving the Arrangement. To calculate Disinterested Shareholder approval, we excluded 7,236,830 common shares (26.34% of common shares who voted on the Arrangement Resolution) held by certain insiders who voted in support of the Arrangement Resolution, which results in a 99.80% approval.
2 As required by Section 607(e) of the TSX Company Manual, votes related to 2,331,177 common shares (8.48% of common shares who voted on the Concurrent Financing Resolution) held by certain participants in the Concurrent financing were excluded from this resolution.


Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Oklahoma reaches $250 mln opioid settlement with drug distributors

    Oklahoma has reached a $250 million settlement with AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp to resolve allegations the drug distributors contributed to the opioid epidemic in the state, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Monday. O'Connor said Oklahoma recovered more money from the distributors than the state would have received if it had joined a nationwide $26 billion settlement that was announced last year.

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichae

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • How to Turn $100,00 into Steady Passive Income

    If you have $100,000 to invest, you can generate thousands of dollars a year in passive income. The type of investment you choose for your $100,000 can determine the amount of passive income you can expect as well as the … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $100,000 for Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley, BofA Send Money Back to Shareholders After Stress Tests

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led the way as US banks boosted dividends and share buybacks in response to their success in clearing this year’s stress tests. JPMorgan Chase & Co. held its dividend steady at $1 a share.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after poor Treasury auction

    The Treasury sold $97 billion in two- and five-year notes at a time when the quarter ends on Thursday and the market is grappling with how the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates will impact an economy that is showing signs of slowing. The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194% and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%. The five-year rose 8.1 basis points to 3.258% and the seven-year rose 7.8 basis points to 3.268%.

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

    The White House said on Monday that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Until last week, Russia kept on paying on its Eurobonds in foreign currency as per issue conditions yet its dollar and euro coupon transfers made in May, ahead of a key U.S. waiver allowing for such transactions expired, did not reach investors. "Statements of a default are absolutely unjustified," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a call with reporters on Monday, pointing to the May forex coupon payment.

  • Nike Stock Slumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.