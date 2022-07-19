U.S. markets closed

FieldConnect Adds Powerful Communication Features to Industry's Leading Software

·2 min read

The best field service management software includes even more ways to get more work done.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldConnect continues to build upon the value in its revolutionary field service management software with powerful productivity and communication features through an advanced integration with XOi Technologies.

FieldConnect Builds Upon the Value in its Revolutionary Field Service Software with an Enhanced XOi Integration

The XOi integration within FieldConnect provides customers with even more valuable tools that empower field service technicians everywhere. Features that include (and are not limited to): optical character recognition, live video chat, and new automated workflows. Our latest XOi enhancements help improve communications between back-office staff, dispatching, and technicians.

"With FieldConnect's advanced XOi integration, we're providing the ultimate end-to-end solution for field service businesses of all sizes. It's exciting to be able to provide even more value for our customers with these the latest features from the XOi team," says Robert Hughes, CEO at FieldConnect. "As times change, our customers continue to grow and expand their businesses. We want to make sure that FieldConnect serves as a catalyst for their growth while at the same time making good on our promise to provide continuous product improvements."

Learn More About FieldConnect's Latest XOi Enhancements »

About FieldConnect
FieldConnect delivers cutting-edge technology that allows companies to focus on better customer engagement and streamlined workflows with a software solution that allows customers to keep their preexisting ERP system. Businesses shouldn't have to fight their field service management software; FieldConnect's dedication to providing businesses with a "just works" software solution is only overshadowed by an unwavering commitment to provide second-to-none customer service. To learn more about FieldConnect's Field Service, visit https://fieldconnect.com.

About XOi
XOi Technologies, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io.

Media Contact:
Katie McDermitt
ENDURANCE - thinkENDURANCE.com
katie@thinkendurance.com
480.550.7050

 

FieldConnect - FieldConnect.com
FieldConnect - FieldConnect.com
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fieldconnect-adds-powerful-communication-features-to-industrys-leading-software-301589652.html

SOURCE FieldConnect

