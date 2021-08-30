Fieldpoint Private Unveils Its New Look

Modern new identity and website signal the firm’s transformation and expansion

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private has unveiled a reimagined brand promise, corporate identity system and website. More than a customary rebranding, the new Fieldpoint reflects the culmination of an 18-month transformation over the course of the COVID pandemic to reflect the wealth management and private banking firm’s redoubled commitment to furnishing clients with integrated financial services they need most and position the firm for future growth.

Fieldpoint Chairman and CEO Tim Tully said the new brand represents a new public face reflecting the firm’s internal transformation. "I’m nothing short of astounded by how far we have come in such a short time under the severe constraints imposed by the COVID crisis. We’ve attracted top-tier talent, deployed new technologies and scaled our business across the Southeast beyond anything we might have contemplated 18 months ago. But wherever we go and how much we grow, Fieldpoint Private will always honor our unshakeable promise to deliver principled advice and frictionless service.”

The new brand positioning focuses on the advantages of the firm’s combination of comprehensive banking and wealth management services that transform complexity into simplicity and restore the one resource that no one, regardless of means, can ever have enough of: time. The new identity features a fresh “FP” symbol and visual aesthetic of global modernity and simplicity.

Fieldpoint has achieved new industry recognition of its revamped and expanded operations with new offices in Atlanta, GA and Orlando/Winter Park, FL with another coming soon in Miami/Coral Gables. In 2020 Global Finance recognized the firm for Outstanding Crisis Leadership for assisting customers, protecting employees and providing critical support to society at large during the pandemic. Earlier this month Global Private Banker and The Digital Banker bestowed to Fieldpoint its 2021 award for Best Private Bank for Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients in its Global Private Banking Innovation Awards. The firm experienced year-over-year growth of 21% in loans, 24% in bank deposits and 25% in wealth management assets, and has surpassed $1 billion in bank assets and $5 billion in total wealth management assets, earning additional recognition from Barron’s as a Top 100 RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) firm.

Russell Holland, President and CEO of the firm’s banking unit, noted the symbiotic nature of the firm’s banking and wealth advisory offerings enables the firm to provide commercial and personal banking, along with objective investment advice and wealth management. “By understanding the big picture for our clients, we’re able to take care of all the small details with efficiency and accuracy. Our comprehensive vantage point and capabilities allow our clients to focus less on the mechanics of their finances and wealth and more on running their businesses and enjoying their lives.”

Christopher DeLaura, President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private’s wealth management unit added, “Our advisory teams welcome the new Fieldpoint brand as a reflection of our faithful service across life’s most demanding – and routine – financial planning, decisions and milestones.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) has more than $1 billion in bank assets and over $5 billion in total wealth management assets. The firm provides personalized, custom wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a reciprocal combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services. Through a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ individual financial circumstances we furnish unbiased advice and personal service to free up the one resource that regardless of means no one can ever have enough of: time.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Michael White Fieldpoint Private 203.413.9340 mwhite@fieldpointprivate.com



