FieldRoutes Named Official Sponsor of NPMA's Professional Women in Pest Management Council and Gold Sponsor of the Workforce Development Program

·4 min read

FieldRoutes continues a 15-year commitment to supporting the NPMA's work to impact the businesses and livelihoods of those in the pest management community.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—announced its official sponsorship of the National Pest Management Association's (NPMA) Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) Council and its Gold Supplier Club sponsorship of the nonprofit's Workforce Development Program. These significant commitments represent a continuation of fellow ServiceTitan company, ServicePro's—now a part of FieldRoutes—15-year involvement in various organizations and committees to support the growth and development of the field service industry.

FieldRoutes Logo (PRNewsfoto/FieldRoutes)

FieldRoutes continues a 15-year commitment to supporting the NPMA's work.

"FieldRoutes software is designed to help companies of all sizes grow fast and do more with the resources they already have in place to enable them to achieve their goals. But it will take more than software alone to solve these ongoing workforce challenges," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "Both of these impactful programs serve to help businesses resolve workforce issues in different, yet meaningful ways. Diversity is a core value for us at FieldRoutes, and we're honored to stand behind the PWIPM Council's efforts to ensure that women entering the pest control industry have the information, training, and support needed to excel in this space. Their efforts also have the added benefit of attracting more women into this industry as potential employees, making it a little easier for pest control companies to widen their talent pool and fill their ranks. We're proud to support these efforts and encourage others to get involved as well."

Officially formed in 1987, PWIPM has become an invaluable resource for peer-to-peer learning and professional development for women in the pest control industry. They host regular meetings at events like the upcoming PestWorld 2022 conference, recognize industry leaders through their Women of Excellence Award, publish a quarterly newsletter, and raise money for various charities, among other activities.

"PWIPM has grown exponentially over the past decade to include local networks, the NPMA Women's Forum, and more. I am very excited to see FieldRoutes and PWIPM both continue to grow in the future," says NPMA CEO Dominique Stumpf.

The NPMA's Workforce Development Program strives to effectively promote careers in professional pest control and encourage job seekers to actively look for employment opportunities in the industry. They offer job postings to NPMA members and an online toolkit of resources, including sample job descriptions, customizable recruitment brochures, and more, to help pest control companies attract and retain talented employees.

"Today's workers are perhaps the most technologically advanced generation we've ever seen," continued Chaney. "We believe that providing modern, easy-to-use technology holds the key to helping pest control providers and other field service organizations attract this crucial demographic. Likewise, attracting more women into these roles can provide a beneficial way to overcome the growing labor shortage and pave the way for more diversity and inclusion—both of which are core values for our organization."

Those interested in learning more about FieldRoutes™ software can visit FieldRoutes.com. PestWorld 2022 attendees can visit FieldRoutes at booths #402 and #1401 and are encouraged to attend the PWIPM networking breakfast Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 a.m. EDT and participate in the PWIPM 5K Fun Run/Walk Friday, October 14 at 7:00 a.m. EDT. To learn more about the PWIPM, visit pwipm.org. To learn more about the Workforce Development Program, visit npmaworkforce.org.

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company, is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates all aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently, and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018, PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fieldroutes-named-official-sponsor-of-npmas-professional-women-in-pest-management-council-and-gold-sponsor-of-the-workforce-development-program-301645374.html

SOURCE FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company

