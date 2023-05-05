Fielmann (ETR:FIE) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Fielmann (ETR:FIE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fielmann is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €159m ÷ (€1.8b - €401m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Fielmann has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Fielmann's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fielmann.

So How Is Fielmann's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fielmann doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 35% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Fielmann's ROCE

In summary, Fielmann is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 24% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Fielmann has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Fielmann that we think you should be aware of.

