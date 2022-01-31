U.S. markets closed

Fiera Capital Announces December 31, 2021 Preliminary Assets Under Management and Q4 2021 Financial Results Date

  • FRRPF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$188.3 billion as at December 31, 2021, compared to C$180.8 billion as at September 30, 2021.

"Total assets under management increased by C$6.4 billion, or 3.5%, in 2021, despite the divestiture of select, non-core operations," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Executive Officer. "Adjusting for those divestitures, the year-over-year increase would have been 10.2% for our core operations. We are particularly pleased with the growth of our Private Markets business, which increased by 18.7% over the course of the year and now includes close to C$16 billion dollars of AUM. We continue to see strong demand from our clients for the various asset classes making up this diversified, competitive investment platform, and expect to maintain this strong momentum going forward."

By Investment

AUM as at

Quarter-over-
Quarter Change

Year-over-Year

Year-over-Year

Platform

Change

Change
(ex-dispositions)

(in C$ billions)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

(in $B)

%

(in $B)

%

(in $B)

%

2021

2021

2020

2020
(ex-dispositions)

Public Markets

172.4

165.8

168.5

157.4

6.6

4.0%

3.9

2.3%

15.0

9.5%

Private Markets

15.9

15.0

13.4

13.4

0.9

6.0%

2.5

18.7%

2.5

18.7%

Total AUM

188.3

180.8

181.9

170.8

7.5

4.1%

6.4

3.5%

17.5

10.2%


Totals may not reconcile due to rounding.

By Distribution

AUM as at

Quarter-over-
Quarter Change

Year-over-Year

Year-over-Year

Channel

Change

Change
(ex-dispositions)

(in C$ billions)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

(in $B)

%

(in $B)

%

(in $B)

%

2021

2021

2020

2020
(ex-dispositions)

Institutional

95.6

93.5

89.4

89.4

2.1

2.2%

6.2

6.9%

6.2

6.9%

Financial Intermediaries

77.9

73.0

71.1

68.3

4.9

6.7%

6.8

9.6%

9.6

14.1%

Private Wealth

14.8

14.3

21.4

13.1

0.5

3.5%

(6.6)

(30.8%)

1.7

13.0%

Total AUM

188.3

180.8

181.9

170.8

7.5

4.1%

6.4

3.5%

17.5

10.2%


Totals may not reconcile due to rounding.



1)

Excludes C$2.8 billion related to the revenue-sharing arrangement with City National Rochdale with regards to the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund, which was terminated in 2021. C$2.0 billion of withdrawals occurred during the first quarter of 2021 and C$0.8 billion occurred during the third quarter of 2021.

2)

Excludes C$8.3 billion related to Bel Air Investment Advisors, which was sold on February 28, 2021.

Q4 2021 Results
The Company will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Friday, February 25, 2022, before markets open. A conference call will follow at 10:00 a.m. (ET) the same day.

Conference Call Information:

  • The conference call will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

  • Financial analysts will be invited to ask questions.

  • Media representatives and other interested individuals are invited to participate on a "listen-only" basis.

Conference Call Access:

  • From Canada and the United States: 1-888-390-0620 (toll free), access code 95845767.

  • Outside North America: 1-416-764-8651, access code 95845767.

  • The conference will also be accessible live via webcast.

Financial Information:
The earnings press release, supplementary financial information and a presentation will be posted on ir.fieracapital.com prior to the beginning of the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:
An audio replay will be available until March 4, 2022, by dialling 1–888–390–0541 (North American toll free), access code 845767 followed by the number sign (#).

The webcast will remain available for three months following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events or future performance and reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements may include comments with respect to Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, expected financial results, and the outlook for Fiera Capital's businesses and for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management and may typically be identified by terminology such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may increase", "may fluctuate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would" and "could."

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened such risk given the increased challenge in making predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions.

As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks relating to performance and investment of AUM, AUM concentration within limited number of strategies, reputational risk, regulatory compliance, information security policies, procedures and capabilities, litigation risk, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, growth and integration of acquired businesses, AUM growth, key employees and other factors described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed on www.sedar.com from time to time.

The preceding list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements in this document and any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf in order to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws.

About Fiera Capital Corporation
Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$188.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c5186.html

