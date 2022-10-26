U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.26
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +10.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    +0.0115 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0154 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3980
    -1.6190 (-1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,752.47
    +563.79 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +14.08 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Fiera Capital Announces September 30, 2022, Preliminary Assets Under Management and Q3 2022 Financial Results Date

·6 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$158.3 billion as at September 30, 2022, compared to C$156.7 billion as at June 30, 2022.

By Investment
Platform

AUM as at

Quarter-over-Quarter Change

Year-over-year
Change

(in C$ billions)

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

(in $B)

%

(in $B)

%

Public Markets

140.0

139.6

165.8

0.4

0.3 %

-25.8

-15.5 %

Private Markets

18.3

17.1

15.0

1.2

7.1 %

3.3

21.8 %

Total 

158.3

156.7

180.8

1.6

1.0 %

-22.5

-12.5 %

Totals may not reconcile due to rounding.

By Distribution
Channel 

AUM as at

Quarter-over-Quarter Change

Year-over-Year
Change

(in C$ billions)

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

(in $B)

%

(in $B)

%

Institutional 

82.4

80.6

93.5

1.8

2.3 %

-11.0

-11.8 %

Financial Intermediaries

62.8

63.1

73.0

-0.4

-0.6 %

-10.2

-14.0 %

Private Wealth

13.1

12.9

14.3

0.2

1.3 %

-1.2

-8.5 %

Total

158.3

156.7

180.8

1.6

1.0 %

-22.5

-12.5 %

Totals may not reconcile due to rounding.

Q3 2022 Results
The Company will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, before markets open. A conference call will follow at 10:00 a.m. (ET) the same day.

Conference Call Information:

  • The conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

  • Financial analysts will be invited to ask questions.

  • Media representatives and other interested individuals are invited to participate on a "listen-only" basis.

Conference Call Access:

  • From Canada and the United States: 1-888-390-0620 (toll free), access code 76179050.

  • Outside North America: 1-416-764-8655, access code 76179050.

  • The conference will also be accessible live via webcast.

Financial Information:
The earnings press release, supplementary financial information and a presentation will be posted on ir.fieracapital.com prior to the beginning of the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:
An audio replay will be available until November 16, 2022, by dialling 1–888–390–0541 (North American toll free), access code 179050 followed by the number sign (#).

The webcast will remain available for three months following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events or future performance and reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements may include comments with respect to Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, expected financial results, and the outlook for Fiera Capital's businesses and for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management and may typically be identified by terminology such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may increase", "may fluctuate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would" and "could."

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened such risk given the increased challenge in making predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to investment performance and investment of the AUM, AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by StonePine Asset Management Inc., reputational risk, regulatory compliance, information security policies, procedures and capabilities, privacy laws, litigation risk, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, growth and integration of acquired businesses, AUM growth, key employees and other factors described in this Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The preceding list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements in this document and any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf in order to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws.

About Fiera Capital Corporation
Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$158.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c1206.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Why Shares in General Electric Jumped Today

    Shares in General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by almost 5% by midday. The move comes as the market digests the company's earnings report the day before. Management maintained its expectation for full-year revenue growth toward the low end of its guidance range of high single-digit growth and lowered its full-year adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) guidance to $2.40 to $2.80 from its previous range of $2.80 to $3.50.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live blogs Meta's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Fed statistics are 'reflecting an economy that no longer exists': Strategist

    Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald and Jake Jolly, BNY Mellon Investment Management Senior Investment Strategist, examine the market outlook amid tech stock losses and the Fed's interest rate hikes, while also looking at inflation, the Fed's economic data, and the new FAANG stocks.

  • Alphabet earnings: ‘There’s so much dependence upon advertising,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet and Microsoft earnings as well as the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Ford earnings: Shares slide following Q3 release; affirms lower end of profit guidance

    Ford (F) shares fell after hours after reporting Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down

    Robust demand for Thermo Fisher's (TMO) laboratory products and biopharma services buoys optimism. However, lower Life Sciences Solutions segment revenues in the third quarter disappoint.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitTo