U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.75
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,559.00
    +85.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,696.75
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +0.82 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.70
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.61 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5430
    +0.0590 (+1.69%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    -0.39 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7660
    +1.2270 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,790.32
    -99.03 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.96
    +35.94 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,792.35
    +21.76 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Fiera Capital Corporation Appoints Jean-Guy Desjardins as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Other Leadership Changes

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that Jean-Guy Desjardins, founder and Executive Chairman of Fiera Capital, has accepted to return as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Desjardins succeeds Jean-Philippe Lemay.

Under the renewed leadership structure of Mr. Desjardins as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the following changes are being made, effective immediately:

  • John Valentini is appointed Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Private Markets. He will continue to lead the Company's private markets platform and will also be responsible, along with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, for the Institutional and Financial Intermediary distribution team.

  • Jean Michel is appointed Executive Director, President and Chief Investment Officer of Fiera Public Markets. Mr. Michel was formerly the Chief Investment Officer, Public Markets, and will now also lead the Company's public markets platform, including the Investment Solutions team.

  • Peter Stock is appointed Executive Director, President of Fiera Private Wealth. Mr. Stock will continue to lead the Company's North American private wealth business.

  • Lucas Pontillo is appointed Executive Director, Global Chief Financial Officer. He will continue to lead the Company's finance function and will now also be responsible for the global operations and technology functions and enterprise risk management program of the Company.

  • Gabriel Castiglio is appointed Executive Director, Global Chief Legal Officer. He will continue to lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and will now also be responsible for the global human resources function and for the Company's initiatives relating to environmental, social and governance matters and sustainable investing.

An executive committee comprised of Mr. Desjardins and the above-mentioned executives has also been constituted.

"We thank Jean-Philippe Lemay for his service to the Company" said David Shaw, Lead Director of Fiera Capital's Board of Directors. "The Board has concluded that as the asset management industry continues to deal with complex macro-economic challenges, Jean-Guy Desjardins is uniquely qualified to lead Fiera Capital through this period."

"He has the deep respect of the Company's executive committee, most of whom he worked closely with until his transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman 12 months ago, and his stature in the Company is recognized by Fiera Capital's employees globally, all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership," Mr. Shaw said.

"I am very confident in our ability to execute our global vision and strategic plan, become more efficient allocators of capital and achieve our next phase of success and growth, while creating sustainable prosperity for our clients. In my functions as Chief Executive Officer, I will be supported by a strong executive team and will continue to count on our greatest competitive advantage, our dedicated and talented teams of investment professionals around the globe," said Mr. Desjardins.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$158.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate and/or the relevant product is registered or authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration.

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/23/c7537.html

Recommended Stories

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    With the market selling off over the past year, many stocks are cheaper than they were. However, some stand out because they're ridiculously cheap compared to their peers. Right now, two stocks with absurdly low valuations are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Why Warren Buffett Wants Apple Stock to Tumble

    Warren Buffett didn't have any problems beating the market last year. Several stocks were key in enabling Buffett to trounce the S&P 500. Actually, the tech giant's performance weighed heavily on Berkshire's return in 2022.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.

  • 10 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 dirt cheap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy. Amid a disastrous 2022 some analysts and market pundits are predicting a market rebound in late 2023 or 2024. Historically, market declines have given a […]

  • Institutions own 49% of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares but individual investors control 50% of the company

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50...

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: It’s all About the Guidance

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) will be reporting 2nd quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closes. The company has seen a marked slowdown in revenue and earnings growth which culminated in quarterly earnings declining year-on-year for the quarter that ended September 2022. The consensus estimate for EPS for the quarter ending December is $2.32. This would reflect a decline of 6.5% from the $2.48 reported a year earlier and a small sequential decline from the first quarter. T

  • ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

    You may have heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot recently released to the public by start-up OpenAI. In the wake of ChatGPT's release, college professors are now fearing the rise of AI-generated college essays, and software developers may fear the rise of ChatGPT's AI-generated coding capabilities. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had already invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and the cloud giant is now reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion into the company, so it obviously sees big promise in this new, advanced AI engine.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income in 2023? Invest $110,000 in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If you want $10,000 in passive income in 2023, it's possible to do so by investing a total of $110,000 in these high-yield dividend stocks. As a BDC, Ares provides financing to small to medium-sized businesses. The company must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2023

    It's important to remember, though, that today's economic troubles and stock market downturn are temporary. Certain growth stocks may suffer in this sort of context. One is a medical technology company that's set to report record earnings.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Alphabet Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Google parent-company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may not have a lot of similarities in terms of the products and services that they sell. Tesla and Alphabet are both high-margin businesses that generate a ton of free cash flow (FCF), which can be used to accelerate investments, keep debt off the balance sheet, repurchase stock, and make strategic acquisitions. Demand for consumer-discretionary products -- like cars, as well as ad budgets -- decline during a weakening economy, and this could impact the growth of Tesla and Alphabet in the short term.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • Will Carvana Co. (CVNA) be Able to Bounce Back?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Don’t let the ‘bear market house of mirrors’ fool you, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns of the stock market

    Here's why Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is not biting on the early year gains for stocks. It's all down to earnings that are portending bad news, he says.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Verb Technology joins Genius Group and Helbiz in going after naked short sellers

    Verb Technology Co. Inc. (VERB) a provider of interactive video-based sales apps, has become the latest small-cap company to announce plans to address naked short selling of its stock, among suspected trading violations. The Newport Beach, California and Lehi, Utah-based company said it believes “that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal trading activities, including, among other things, naked short selling and spoofing that may have artificially depressed VERB’s stock price.” “Today we join the fight begun by companies like Genius Group (GNS) Helbiz (HLBZ) and Creatd (CRTD) among others for greater integrity in the capital markets,” CEO Rory J. Cutai said in a statement.

  • These 3 Stocks Don't Look Like Crypto Companies -- But They Are

    If you analyze the new business strategies of some popular stocks, you might just find a crypto company.

  • AMD Stock Extends Gains On Barclays Upgrade, Price Target Boost

    "AMD's Genoa and Bergamo platforms should drive further share gains versus Intel," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Makes An Interesting Case

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Altria Is Down 20% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    The cigarette maker's stock has pulled back and offers a generous yield, but there are some key risks to consider here.