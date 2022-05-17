U.S. markets closed

Fiera Capital to Hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 26, 2022

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), in a hybrid format.

Meeting Details

Date:

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location

(in person):

Centre Mont-Royal

2200 Mansfield Street

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

H3A 3R8

Webcast link (online):

https://web.lumiagm.com/463178617

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders wishing to vote and/or ask questions during the meeting will be required to enter their control number and the password fiera2022, as well as follow all instructions for online participation as indicated in the Virtual AGM User Guide provided by Computershare.


Members of the public are invited to attend the Meeting as guests, on a listen-only basis, in person or virtually by using the above link and by signing in as a guest.

Shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend the live Meeting are invited to listen to the archived webcast, which will be available on Fiera Capital's Investor Relations website for 365 days following the meeting.

About Fiera Capital Corporation
Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$174.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

