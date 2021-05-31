Fiera Capital Invests in World Bank Sustainable Development Bond

Through this engagement, Fiera Capital and the World Bank are raising awareness about the vital role of the world's freshwater and marine resources and the importance of addressing water and ocean pollution

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent investment management company and the manager of the Fiera Multi-Strategy Income Fund (the "Fund"), today announced that the Fund has invested in the World Bank's recently issued Sustainable Development Bond.

The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA) launched a COP 37.275 billion (USD equivalent 10 million), 5-year Sustainable Development Bond. Fiera Capital was the sole investor in this transaction.

"We are extremely pleased to once again be partnering with the World Bank, a global leader in the impact investing space, in a bond that combines financial return and contributes to a more sustainable future. Water is a critical aspect of human life and these Sustainable Development Bonds are a focused way to raise awareness for Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG") 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, and SDG 14, Life Below Water," said Nicolas Vaugeois, Vice President and Co-lead Portfolio Manager, Fiera Capital.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses additional threats to water and oceans as difficult short-term choices between health and the environment result in an increased use of single-use plastics and increased production of medical waste, which can end up in oceans. The World Bank, as the largest multilateral funder for ocean and water projects in developing countries, is committed to ensuring access to clean water and the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources.

"Fiera Capital and the World Bank share a common vision of integrating ESG factors into financial decisions and the firm belief that responsible investing is profitable. Similar to our 2019 investment, this transaction will have a direct and positive impact by supporting sustainable development activities financed by the World Bank. It also helps to raise awareness for the environment, protecting water and ocean resources that are essential to sustaining health and well-being across the globe. We are very proud of this second collaboration with the World Bank," said Alexandre Cousineau, Vice President and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, Fiera Capital.

"We are grateful to again have the opportunity to work with Fiera Capital and support their efforts to highlight the critical need to protect water and ocean resources – especially since COVID has exacerbated the challenges to ensure clean water and oceans. We appreciate Fiera Capital's ongoing interest in the World Bank's sustainable development activities and investment in our bonds," said Heike Reichelt, Head of World Bank's Investor Relations and Sustainable Finance.

Transaction Summary

Issuer: International Bank for Reconstruction and Development,

IBRD Issuer rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's / S&P) Maturity 5-year Amount: COP 37.275 billion Settlement date: 27 May 2021 Coupon: 4.75% per annum Coupon payment dates: 1 July annually from and including 1 July 2022 up to and

including the maturity date Maturity Date: 1 July 2026 Issue price: 100.00% Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange ISIN: XS2347286952 Clearing system: Euroclear/Clearstream Lead manager: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Disclaimers

Net proceeds of the bonds described herein are not committed or earmarked for lending to, or financing of, any particular projects or programs, and returns on the bonds described herein are not linked to the performance of any particular project or program.

This press release is not an offer for sale of securities of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("IBRD"), also known in the capital markets as "World Bank". Any offering of World Bank securities will take place solely on the basis of the relevant offering documentation including, but not limited to, the prospectus, term sheet and/or final terms, as applicable, prepared by the World Bank or on behalf of the World Bank, and is subject to restrictions under the laws of several countries. World Bank securities may not be offered or sold except in compliance with all such laws.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$172.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

