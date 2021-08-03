U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Fiera Capital Joins International Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (the "initiative"), committing to work proactively towards the goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner and to support broader efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The international initiative aims to compel the asset management industry to commit to playing a more active role in battling climate change. It is managed by the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), of which the Company has been a signatory since 2009, and five other founding partner investor networks. A total of 128 signatories, with collective assets under management of US$43 trillion, are now part of the initiative.

As part of its commitment to further reinforce its responsible investing approach, Fiera Capital will set an initial target for a portion of its assets to be managed in line with achieving net zero emissions. This target will then be reviewed at least every five years, with a view to adding more investment strategies until all assets are included by 2050.

"In joining the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, we are proud to be strengthening our contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change. Global warming presents profound risks, both for our clients and for society more broadly. We firmly believe that committing to achieving net zero emissions across our portfolios by 2050 will reinforce the manner in which we carry out our fiduciary responsibilities and enhance our ability to protect our clients' portfolios from systemic risk," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer.

"While ESG considerations are currently integrated into our investment analysis and processes," he added, "our decision to join this initiative puts the full strength of the organization behind our commitment to expand our ESG efforts further."

All of Fiera Capital's Irish UCITS funds are classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). As part of its participation in the annual Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment for seven of its funds, the Company successfully achieved four GRESB "Green Star" rankings in 2020, in addition to being awarded the Planet Mark accreditation, for its wholly-owned subsidiary Fiera Real Estate.

About Fiera Capital Corporation
Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$179.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advisory services, or offer investment funds, in the United States or to U.S. persons. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT: Analysts and investors: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619, melsayed@fieracapital.com; Media inquiries – Global: Alex-Anne Carrier, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 262-5668, acarrier@fieracapital.com; Media inquiries – UK and Europe: Ged Brumby, Director, UK Financial, Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company, Tel : +44 (0)20 3047 2527, Mobile: +44 (0)7540 412301, gbrumby@smithfieldgroup.com

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation - Press Releases

