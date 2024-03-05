Fiera Capital's (TSE:FSZ) Dividend Will Be CA$0.215

The board of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 11th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.215 per share. This means the annual payment is 9.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Fiera Capital's stock price has increased by 70% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 153% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 67%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 121%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Fiera Capital Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.36 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.86. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Fiera Capital has grown earnings per share at 51% per year over the past five years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Fiera Capital's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Fiera Capital you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.