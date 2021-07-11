'FIFA 22' brings more realistic soccer to next-gen consoles on October 1st

EA isn't just giving Madden NFL players an upgrade if they play on next-gen consoles. The published has unveiled FIFA 22, and its centerpiece is a new "HyperMotion" system that reportedly provides more realistic animation and gameplay when you game on a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or Google Stadia. The technology uses machine learning to produce animations in real time, leading to more "organic" movement. HyperMotion also let EA capture motion for pro soccer (aka football) players competing at full tilt, including superstars like Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé.

The game is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Origin and Steam). A FIFA 22 Legacy Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch, although EA didn't outline differences.

Thankfully, there are other substantial changes regardless of what platform you use. EA has hinted at a "complete" revamp of the goalkeeper system, a new club creation experience in Career Mode, "reimagined" Volta Football and a FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes item set that represents the tales of legendary players.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st for all supported platforms.

As with Madden, it's apparent EA isn't completely ready to drop support for previous-gen consoles. That's not surprising given both the larger player base and shortages that limit the number of PS5 and Xbox Series owners. However, it is clear that the gaming giant wants to offer a strong incentive to play on newer machines. Don't be surprised if FIFA 23 cuts off PS4 and Xbox One players.