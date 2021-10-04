U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.50
    -11.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,082.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,705.50
    -56.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.20
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.59
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -1.5290 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -23.14 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0200
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,511.54
    -371.52 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,377.74
    -393.33 (-1.37%)
     

Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday

·4 min read

Financial Planning Standards Board Promotes Value of Financial Planning on October 6th During IOSCO's World Investor Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network of organizations will unite Wednesday, 6 October, for the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner. Representing nearly 200,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals worldwide, the FPSB Network will host a series of programs and events on and after World Financial Planning Day as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week.

Financial Planning Standards Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/FPSB)
Financial Planning Standards Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/FPSB)

"Consumers with a financial plan are nearly three times more likely to feel confident about achieving their life goals," said CEO of FPSB, Noel Maye. "FPSB's World Financial Planning Day is an opportunity for the global CFP professional community to empower members of the public to increase their financial literacy and capability, and take control of their financial futures. It's also an opportunity to promote to the regulatory community how having a global community of financial planners committed to standards of competence and ethics, and to putting clients' interests first, can restore trust in financial services marketplaces."

On World Financial Planning Day, FPSB will broadcast a global event on Wednesday, 6 October at 13:00h UTC, featuring an address from Martin Moloney, IOSCO's Secretary General, and a panel discussion moderated by CNBC contributor Janet Alvarez, among José Alexandré Vasco, coordinator of IOSCO's C8 World Investor Week Working Group; Miles Larbey, Acting Head of Consumer Finance, Insurance & Pensions at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Amy Richardson, CFP®, Senior Manager, Financial Planner at Charles Schwab, on the future of client needs and advice delivery. Registration is still open for CFP professionals and the global financial planning community to attend.

Other activities carried out by the FPSB Network to mark World Financial Planning Day, include:

  • Territory-Specific WFPD Events: The FPSB Network will host a variety of local initiatives in support of World Financial Planning Day. To learn about programs and events in your territory, and how you can participate, visit worldfpday.org or follow the #WFPD2021 news feeds on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

  • Research on Current and Future Financial Planning Practice: FPSB recently completed two pieces of global research among 16,000+ CFP professionals across 24 territories to better understand the current and evolving practice of financial planning, and to identify trends and future expectations of financial planners and their clients. FPSB has already announced findings of its Global Job Analysis Study, with more to come, and will share findings from the Future of Financial Planning Practice Survey as part of World Financial Planning Day.

  • Showcase Advice from CFP Professionals: To demonstrate the value of working with a CFP professional, FPSB launched a social media momentum campaign inviting CFP professionals to share financial planning advice they give their clients to help them achieve their financial goals. To track advice CFP professionals around the world are sharing, or to join the campaign, log onto the LinkedIn #WFPD2021 news feed.

Further information about World Financial Planning Day and the programs and events taking place around the world are available on worldfpday.org and by joining the #WFPD2021 conversations on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FPSB Ltd.
FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Columbia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2020, there were 192,762 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org.

CFP Certification Global excellence in financial planning™

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-annual-world-financial-planning-day-is-wednesday-301391435.html

SOURCE Financial Planning Standards Board

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/04/c5699.html

Recommended Stories

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Are supply-chain disruptions ‘transitory’? Odds are low so here’s where to invest, says an analyst

    Supply-chain bottlenecks that have fueled inflation fears are complex and pointing toward a new cycle of investing opportunities, according to Marko Papic, chief strategist at alternative asset manager Clocktower Group.

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could look up everyone’s salary

    A tap, a click — that’s all it would take to find out how your salary stacks up with your co-workers, how much you could be making if you’re promoted, and even what your boss’s boss makes. In Denmark, firms with more than 35 employees are required to report the gender pay gap within departments that have at least six men and six women.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • Qatar Places $760 Million Order With China for Liquid-Gas Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar ordered four new liquefied natural gas tankers worth more than 2.8 billion rials ($762 million) from a Chinese shipbuilder, as demand for the fuel booms.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryState energy fi

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels

  • 3 Ways to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

    Financial professionals say Americans can maximize their Social Security payout by working at least 35 years, delaying filing until age 70 (or as long as possible), and using spousal benefits.

  • Harvard And Stanford MBA Interview Advice

    Within the next few weeks, Harvard Business School (HBS) will send interview invites to thousands of lucky round one applicants. HBS interviews, like last year, will continue to be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nailing the HBS interview, experts say, is more than often the last step to getting accepted.

  • Dubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Expo 2020 Dubai, the huge world fair that opened last week, on Sunday revised up the number of worker deaths to six to include COVID-linked and construction-related fatalities but said it could not say whether more had died from other causes. The state organiser disclosed three people had died after contracting COVID-19 in addition to the previously announced three construction-related fatalities among 200,000 people who have worked on Expo in the past six years. The United Arab Emirates is expecting 25 million visits over the next six months to the $6.8 billion Expo, which like other mega projects in the Gulf region have attracted international scrutiny over conditions of blue collar migrants.

  • American Airlines, Alaska, JetBlue Orders Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccinations

    More airlines are telling employees they’ll have to get Covid-19 vaccinations as carriers move to comply with new rules for companies that do business with the federal government.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – WTI, Brent Edge Higher Ahead of OPEC+ Production Meeting

    The nearest month any increase could occur is November since OPEC+’s last meeting decided the October volumes.

  • Tesla delivers record-breaking number of vehicles in third quarter

    Tesla delivered a record-breaking 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter, blowing past expectations as other U.S. automakers experienced a drop in sales as the result of a global chip shortage. The vast majority of Tesla deliveries (some 96%) were its newer Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, according to its report released Saturday. Tesla said that 9,275 of the vehicles it delivered were  Model X and S. Deliveries grew 20% since the second quarter and by 73% than the same period last year.

  • Descendants of P&G’s founders are publicly criticizing the company’s role in forest destruction

    Sixth-generation descendants of James Gamble have criticized the company's reliance on vulnerable forests in its paper sourcing.

  • A Stock Trader’s Guide to Navigating the Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is intensifying, hammering the shares of companies that consume a lot of power and sending the stocks of those that produce it soaring.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryEconomic recov

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is one of the largest tech companies in the world. Today, I'll review three compelling reasons to buy Alphabet -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's still a good long-term investment. Google's sprawling ecosystem includes the world's most popular online search engine, mobile operating system (Android), streaming video site (YouTube), web browser (Chrome), and email platform (Gmail).

  • WSJ Opinion: Why U.S. Pandemic Policy Went Off the Rails

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Photo: REUTERS

  • 7 Reasons You Might Not Receive Social Security Benefits

    Social Security is a lifeline for millions of retirees and other older Americans who are still in the workforce. Making sure you qualify for every dollar you've got coming to you is not a step you...