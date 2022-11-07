U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,785.02
    +14.47 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,692.96
    +289.74 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,492.53
    +17.27 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.07
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.53
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    +0.0470 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0139 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5080
    -0.1460 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,724.71
    -504.24 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.66
    -3.08 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

The fifth China International Import Expo to welcome more participants

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo, which has been widely hailed as the premiere platform for foreign businesses to tap into the myriad opportunities in the Chinese market, will be held in Shanghai for the fifth time from Nov 5 to 10.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China's Shanghai.Photo by chinadaily.com.cn
The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China's Shanghai.Photo by chinadaily.com.cn

A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their participation, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, who made the remarks at a press conference on Nov 1.

The world's first national-level import-themed trade fair launched in 2018, the expo will once again comprise a business exhibition, a country exhibition and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Eight countries - Nicaragua, Djibouti, Mauritania, Comoros, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq and Iceland – will attend the country exhibition for the first time.

In addition, all member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will have companies taking part in the expo. The number of participating countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has also increased.

A total of 284 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants will be present at the business exhibition, and hundreds of new products, technologies and services will be exhibited at the six major exhibition areas - Food and Agricultural Products, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Consumer Goods, Trade in Services, and Automobiles, Sun said.

In line with the nation's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and targets through 2035, the event has established special subsections for the crop seed industry and artificial intelligence, optimized the special subsection for low-carbon energy and environmental protection technology, and expanded the innovation and incubation subsection. More than 150 startups specialized in technological equipment, consumer products, and the medical and automotive fields will present their products and services at the innovation and incubation subsection.

An integral part of the CIIE, this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum will focus more on topics related to global openness, with the number of sub-forums expanding from 14 to 24.

Some parallel sessions will be co-hosted by ministries and commissions, think tanks and a number of international organizations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the United Nations Population Fund, and the United Nations Global Compact, etc. Five of these forums will have keynote speeches delivered by Nobel laureates.

Nearly 20 authoritative reports, including the World Openness Report 2022, will be released during the forum.

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.：0086-21-968888
Email：ciie2022@ciie.org

Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

 

CIIE Logo
CIIE Logo

 

SOURCE CIIE

Recommended Stories

  • US Quietly Asks Banks to Keep Some Ties With Russia, Even as Congress Balks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon was in the hot seat.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Record DemandUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysDeep into a seven-hour congressional hearing on Sept. 21, Representative Brad Sherman, a Demo

  • Ukraine Latest: US Envoy Rejects Iran Version of Drone Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- A US envoy called Iran’s statement that it provided drones to Russia months before the invasion of Ukraine “not true,” saying the Tehran government transferred dozens “just this summer.” That followed Iran’s first acknowledgement of any sort that it supplied Russia with drones. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestP

  • Chinese ambassador warns Swiss: Sanction us and ties will suffer

    Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region and imposed its first sanctions against Beijing since an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Switzerland has not yet decided to follow the EU's lead.

  • Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions - WSJ

    National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The newspaper cited U.S. and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan's counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.

  • Ethiopian and Tigray forces launch hotline as new peace talks begin

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have established a telephone hotline to help maintain a ceasefire struck last week, and both sides met in Kenya on Monday for a new round of talks on implementing the truce. Ethiopia's government and regional forces from Tigray agreed last Wednesday to cease hostilities after talks mediated by the African Union (AU), a diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands and displaced millions. The truce has raised hopes humanitarian aid can start moving back into a region where hundreds of thousands face famine.

  • U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come. It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine, as U.S. officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid "for as long as it takes" while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

  • British minister to meet Taiwan president, drawing China's anger

    A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing to the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and strongly objects to any official interactions between Taipei and foreign governments, believing it is a show of support for Taiwan's separateness from China.

  • Congo and Rwanda hold talks to resolve conflict in eastern Congo

    Officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held talks on Saturday aimed at ending a political stand-off between the two countries caused by widespread conflict near their shared border. The discussions, held in Angola and mediated by Angolan President João Lourenco, come amid worsening tensions caused by violence carried out by the M23 rebel group in Congo's east which has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict for decades. Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led group, which has attacked the Congolese army near the Rwandan border since 2012.

  • What is COP27? Key issues for markets to watch as U.N. climate talks kick off in Egypt

    The United Nations' Conference of the Parties, or COP27, takes place as the globe struggles with food and energy shortages, inflation and a war in Ukraine.

  • Sunak Offers UK’s Allies Cause for Hope But Tory Dangers Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekWithout Liz Truss’s economic mess there would be no UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. But his inevitable focus on the cleanup job has left allies wonderi

  • Lithuania Opens Trade Office in Taiwan as Ties With China Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithuania opened a trade office in Taiwan, potentially escalating tensions with China that have been simmering since the European Union member state drew a stiff rebuke from Beijing. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Record DemandUkraine Latest: US and Russia D

  • New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray envoys

    A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week’s signing of a “permanent” cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people. The meetings in Kenya involve the military commanders of both sides along with the leading political negotiators. Issues to be discussed include how to monitor the deal, disarming Tigray forces and the resumption of humanitarian aid access and basic services to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which has been cut off for months.

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday on heightened risk-on sentiment driven by hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its rate-hiking pace and the ongoing speculation that China may ease COVID restrictions. Markets looked past data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs, and indications a report on the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show stubbornly high inflation. While a divided Congress is typically viewed as good for markets, the hope the U.S. economy is losing enough momentum for the Fed to slow the pace of monetary tightening is pushing the dollar lower, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

  • Ex-MoviePass Executives Are Charged in Securities Fraud Case

    The two men are accused of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to inflate the parent company’s stock and attract new shareholders.

  • Walgreens Unit Close to Roughly $9 Billion Deal With Summit Health

    Village Practice Management would combine with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, in an agreement that could be reached as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • The 5 most influential crypto market players in the year when $2 trillion was wiped out

    In this historic year for crypto, five players are on the MarketWatch 50 for having the most influence over the current market state of crypto.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Epic Housing Booms Meet Their Match in Australia, Canada, New Zealand

    After multiyear surges, property prices in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are at particular risk.