U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,462.04
    +30.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,779.15
    +53.68 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,009.64
    +239.07 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.68
    +20.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +9.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1207
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0160 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3360
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,820.74
    -170.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.69
    +27.51 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.80
    +10.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Fifth Eye Inc/

·3 min read

In the news release, Fifth Eye Receives FDA Clearance to Market AHI System™, issued 31-Jan-2022 by Fifth Eye Inc over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the subhead should read "hemodynamic instability" rather than "hemodynamic stability" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Fifth Eye Receives FDA Clearance to Market AHI System™

Second generation medical device software leverages predictive analytics to identify patients at increased risk of future episodes of hemodynamic instability with an ECG signal alone

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye, a provider of intuitive real-time clinical analytics, today announced the FDA provided clearance to market its second generation clinical decision support software, the AHI System, to hospitals in the United States.

The AHI System keeps clinicians connected with their patients&#x002019; hemodynamic status and risks with easy-to-interpret visual communications accessible on browser-enabled devices. (PRNewsfoto/Fifth Eye Inc)
The AHI System keeps clinicians connected with their patients’ hemodynamic status and risks with easy-to-interpret visual communications accessible on browser-enabled devices. (PRNewsfoto/Fifth Eye Inc)

AHI (pronounced 'AH-hee') stands for Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability. Hemodynamic instability is a condition in which blood flow to vital organs is insufficient. Hemodynamic instability can occur suddenly. When left unnoticed or untreated, it is a known cause of significant morbidity and mortality in critically ill or injured patients. AHI, Fifth Eye's first analytic, can detect hemodynamic instability in real-time from information embedded in an ECG signal alone.

The release of the AHI System brings a wealth of enhancements including a new analytic, the AHI Predictive Index (AHI-PI). AHI-PI can automatically and continuously predict the likelihood of future episodes of hemodynamic instability earlier than is possible with vital signs. Early awareness of emerging problems provides clinicians with precious time that may facilitate early intervention to mitigate or avoid a crisis.

The AHI System provides at-a-glance awareness of patient risk with "traffic-light simplicity" by displaying a red, yellow or green indicator on a multi-patient screen. Clinicians can access AHI through any browser-enabled device, including a mobile phone or tablet. And since data is automatically collected and updated every two minutes, AHI reduces the surveillance burden on the nursing staff while providing access to new and valuable information to help them confidently prioritize their time.

"Hospitals and their staff are being stretched to their limits with over-crowded emergency rooms and ICUs," said Jen Baird, CEO, Fifth Eye. "The AHI System provides physicians and nurses current, clinically validated insights regarding which patients may require additional vigilance to avoid an impending crisis. Conversely, AHI can bring the confidence of objective information to support the timely discharge or transfer of patients to lower acute settings, freeing up precious resources for additional patients."

In the FDA-reviewed clinical study, AHI-PI significantly differentiated critical care patients' likelihood of developing hemodynamic instability. Patients with red high-risk indicators were 51x more likely than those with green low-risk indicators to have an episode of hemodynamic instability in the next hour. Additionally, AHI-PI high-risk indicators predicted 89% of first episodes of hemodynamic instability with a median lead-time of 48 minutes ahead of continuous arterial line blood pressure and heart rate vital signs.

AHI System software is intended for use by healthcare professionals managing in-hospital patients 18 years or older who are receiving continuous physiological monitoring with ECG. AHI surveillance may be initiated on patients monitored with bedside, telemetry or wearable patch ECG and standard electrodes.

About Fifth Eye Inc.

Fifth Eye Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. The AHI System is FDA cleared, clinical decision support software that monitors hospital patients and continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than is possible with vital signs. The AHI System requires only the information embedded in an ECG signal. For more information, please visit www.fiftheye.com.

Media Contact:
Patty Keiler
patty@collaborate.health, (312)550-5394

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-eye-receives-fda-clearance-to-market-ahi-system-301471570.html

SOURCE Fifth Eye Inc

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Joe Rogan Issues Apology; Trudeau Tests Positive: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero Strategy Is on the Brink of CollapseJoe Rogan pledged more balance and better research for his podcast, seeking to quell growing controversy about misleading coronavirus information tha

  • Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming ‘no vaccine needed, I have an immune system’

    ‘Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last,’ he wrote

  • Spotify reportedly has a very limited set of COVID content guidelines

    Apparently, Spotify reviewed multiple controversial Joe Rogan Experience episodes and found that they didn't meet the threshold for removal.

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    Alzheimer's disease can seem scary and mysterious. A progressive disease that eventually robs a person of the ability to communicate and function, it's not entirely understood, although scientists are learning more all the time. In recent years, they've discovered that most people who get Alzheimer's have certain risk factors, and there are things you can do to significantly reduce your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH AND CYBIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE APPROVAL FOR PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DEPRESSION

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced Health Canada approval for a phase 2 clinical trial using PEX010, the Company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate. Cybin Therapeutics ("CT"), a private therapeutic bioscience company on a mission to discover and develop psilocybin assisted therapeutic protocols, has licensed PEX010 (25 mg) from Filament for use in the trial. The

  • Explainer-How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?

    Rival antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co that demonstrated efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness are now both in use. Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills. Trial data provided by the two companies suggest that Pfizer has the more effective pill.

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • CHMP Backs Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent For Asthma Patients Aged 6 - 11 Years With Type 2 Inflammation

    The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending expanding the use of Dupixent (dupilumab). The positive opinion covers Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma children aged 6 to 11 years with type 2 inflammation who are inadequately controlled on two maintenance therapies. The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision on the Dupixent application in the coming months. Related

  • Omicron Olympics: Critics say “closed loop” protects China, not athletes

    Health experts are worried the Beijing Olympics face the perfect conditions for a COVID outbreak, due to the lightning-fast spread of Omicron, vaccines' weakened protection against the variant, and a mentality that the Games must go on in spite of the risks.Why it matters: These Games boast a "closed-loop system" that has been called the strictest ever created for a global sporting event. But China's protocols seem more focused on keeping COVID from escaping the loop than protecting those inside

  • Doing This at Night Can Boost Your Memory, New Study Says

    Memory is a crucial part of our cognitive function, providing an essential backdrop for learning, thinking, comprehension, and really, who we are. However, memory problems are common, especially in those over 65. In fact, 40 percent of seniors experience some form of age-associated memory impairment, according to a 2002 study in the journal BMJ. Thankfully, there's some good news for those who hope to retain their memory: a simple, brain-boosting health habit may help reverse your memory's decli

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isolating after positive COVID-19 test

    U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time," according to a news release from his office. Romney, who was the GOP nominee for president in 2012 and the former governor of Massachusetts, is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus recently, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Earlier this month, Romney criticized President Joe Biden's administration for what he saw as a failure to ramp up testing availability ahead of the omicron variant, according to the Deseret News.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have a Drinking Problem

    Having cocktails with friends or celebrating a special occasion with a glass of bubbly or having wine with dinner is a normal part of socializing or relaxing, but when is it too much? It's not always easy to recognize if you're consuming too much alcohol, but according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 14.5 million people in the U.S. had Alcohol Use Disorder in 2019–which is described as "a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol

  • Melanie Lynskey Spoke Out About the Body Shaming She's Faced Since 'Yellowjackets' Premiered

    Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey took to Twitter to sound off about the very underhanded forms of body shaming she's faced recently.

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.