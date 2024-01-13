Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Fifth Third Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Fifth Third Bancorp has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Fifth Third Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Fifth Third Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.6% to US$8.2b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Fifth Third Bancorp's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Fifth Third Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$73k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$2.9m in just one year. This bodes well for Fifth Third Bancorp as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. We also note that it was the company insider, Charles Daniels, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$1.5m for shares at about US$23.31 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Fifth Third Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$101m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Fifth Third Bancorp but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Tim Spence, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Fifth Third Bancorp, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

Fifth Third Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$8.1m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Fifth Third Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Fifth Third Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fifth Third Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

