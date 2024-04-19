Fifth Third Bancorp's quarterly profit falls on lower interest income

FILE PHOTO: A branch location of Fifth Third Bank is shown in Boca Raton·Reuters
Reuters
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp posted a 10% drop in first-quarter profit on Friday as higher deposit costs weighed on the lender's interest income.

Regional banks have steadily increased the interest rates they offer on deposit accounts to retain customers looking for greater returns by parking their money in higher-yielding alternatives.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third's net interest income on a reported basis - the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits - fell nearly 8.8% to $1.38 billion in the quarter.

Net interest margin contracted to 2.86% in the first quarter versus 3.29% in the year-ago period.

Fifth Third continues to expect its NII in 2024 to decline between 2% and 4%. Analysts on average expect it to fall 3.4%, according to LSEG data.

Regional peers U.S. Bancorp and KeyCorp reported their earnings on Thursday and posted similar NII declines.

Provision for credit losses fell to $94 million in the quarter from $164 million last year.

Higher interest rates have also tempered the demand for loans as borrowers sit on the sidelines waiting for rate cuts.

Fifth Third's total average portfolio loans and leases fell 4% to $117.33 billion in the quarter, hurt by a decrease in its consumer and commercial portfolios.

Meanwhile, the bank's total average deposits rose 5% to $168.12 billion, helped by higher interest checking and money market accounts.

The lender's net income available to common shareholders fell to $480 million, or 70 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $535 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of Fifth Third have fallen 0.8% so far this year, through its previous close, compared to a 14.2% drop in the KBW Regional Banking Index.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • AmEx's premium customers help it surpass profit expectations

    (Reuters) -American Express's first-quarter profit vaulted past Wall Street estimates on Friday, driven by an affluent customer base that increased spending as recession fears ebbed. Amid a turbulent landscape in which concerns over the financial well-being of lower-income consumers have troubled several lenders, American Express's clientele has shielded the company from significant impact and left it largely unscathed by the challenges that hurt others in the industry. The New York-based company reported a profit of $3.33 a share for the three months ended March 31, sailing past analysts' average expectation of $2.96 a share, according to LSEG data.

  • Why Fifth Third (FITB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Fifth Third (FITB) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • P&G raises annual core profit forecast on price hikes, easing costs

    (Reuters) -Procter & Gamble raised its annual core profit forecast on Friday, as it benefits from easing commodity costs and higher product prices of its cleaning and household items.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Teva, Dr. Reddy's and Viatris

    Teva, Dr. Reddy's and Viatris have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • ETF Spotlight: SPY Falls on Inflation News

    SPY's selloff has followed an extended run into positive territory.

  • ECB Could Make Back-to-Back Summer Rate Cuts, Simkus Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank could lower borrowing costs in both June and July, should disinflation in the euro zone be stronger than anticipated, Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackThe Lithu

  • Magnificent 7 Stocks Dominate The S&P 500 Even More Now

    Big drops in two of the Magnificent Seven stocks hasn't dented the group's influence on the S&P 500. In fact, they dominate more than ever.

  • Need a new budgeting tool? Try one of these 5 Mint alternatives

    Looking for a replacement now that the Mint app is gone? Consider these five budgeting apps as Mint alternatives.

  • Pornhub, XVideos, Stripchat face strict EU rules, Commission says

    Adult content companies Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos will have to do risk assessment reports and take measures to address systemic risks linked to their services to comply with new EU online content rules, the European Commission said on Friday. The three companies were designated as very large online platforms last December under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which requires them to do more to remove illegal and harmful content on their platforms. Pornhub and Stripchat will have to comply with these DSA obligations, among the strictest, on April 21 and XVideos on April 23, the EU executive said.

  • This Company Is Shutting Down Its Business -- and Could Have 74% Upside for Investors

    Management decided to throw in the towel, but this company's asset value could be far more than its stock price.