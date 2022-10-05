U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    -0.0099 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1314
    -0.0161 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5200
    +0.3210 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,059.55
    -238.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.09
    -2.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Fifth Third Foundation Donates $500,000 for Hurricane Relief in Florida; Bank Deploys eBus To Support Local Communities

Fifth Third Bancorp
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Fifth Third Bancorp

The Fifth Third Foundation has contributed $500,000 to support relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28.

Tim Spence, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, said the $500,000 donation to five local organizations aims at bringing relief to the people impacted and the thousands who continue to grapple in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In addition, Fifth Third Bank has deployed its Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile, or eBus, to assist the people of Florida. In partnership with the city of Fort Myers and the Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, Bank staff will accompany the eBus to help residents apply for aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (DSNAP) and other emergency and basic need resources, including water. Loan hardship assistance will also be available.

"Our hearts continue to be with the people of Florida and in support of those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian," Spence said. "Our Foundation's donation provides funds and resources to help communities recover in the areas of greatest need. By deploying the Bank's eBus, we are offering financial and disaster assistance to those most severely impacted."

The Foundation's funds will be split between the following organizations: $250,000 to United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties; $100,000 to United Way of Collier and the Keys; $75,000 to Lee Memorial Health System Foundation, $50,000 to United Way of South Sarasota County, and $25,000 to United Way of Charlotte County.

"The Fifth Third Foundation was established to support the needs of our communities," said Kala Gibson, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are proud to be able to quickly distribute funds to help the people of Florida."

The eBus will be at 3909 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information and future event dates for the eBus will be shared via media.

The Red Cross has created a special Fifth Third microsite to make it easy for employees, customers and communities to contribute to the support and recovery efforts. The site includes additional information on how to give. Donors can direct their gifts to the Fifth Third Bank Disaster Relief Account; money will go to the American Red Cross.

"Disasters such as Hurricane Ian affect the communities our customers and communities call home," said Heidi B. Jark, managing director of the Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. "Through our support, we are standing with them to recover and rebuild."

The Fifth Third Cares Fund is available to help Bank employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. The fund was established a decade ago and designed to provide short-term emergency support to Fifth Third Bank employees or eligible dependents who are facing serious financial hardship because of a natural disaster, and who cannot afford housing, utilities and other basic living expenses. The Fund also allows Bank employees the opportunity to participate in this effort by contributing to the fund in support of colleagues who may experience such a hardship.

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

CONTACTS

Stacie Haas (Media Relations)
Stacie.Haas@53.com | 513-534-5113

Fifth Third Bancorp, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Fifth Third Bancorp, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Fifth Third Bancorp on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Fifth Third Bancorp
Website: https://www.53.com/content/dam/fifth-third/docs/reports/esg-report.pdf
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Fifth Third Bancorp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719148/Fifth-Third-Foundation-Donates-500000-for-Hurricane-Relief-in-Florida-Bank-Deploys-eBus-To-Support-Local-Communities

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • I’m 66, own 5 properties, and wonder if selling might offer ‘a better retirement than being a landlord.’ But I’m struggling to find an adviser to help who isn’t ‘trying to sell me’ something. What should I do?

    Question: I’m looking for a financial advisor who’s not looking to just sell me some annuities or equities. Two of the properties however are in the Boston area and are just condos but they would provide good basic income. One problem I have is being able to finance a place for myself to live once I liquidate the other properties.

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades Ford stock to Overweight

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley upgrading Ford from Equal to Overweight.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • This Top Warren Buffett Stock Has Enormous Overlooked Upside Potential

    Warren Buffett has been buying shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) hand over fist these days. Buffett took advantage of the recent slide in oil prices and Occidental Petroleum's stock to increase Berkshire's position in one of its top 10 holdings in late September. While oil is the primary focus of Buffett's bold bet on Occidental Petroleum, it's likely not the only thing he sees in the company.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will eventually be part of ‘X, the everything app’

    Elon Musk has a new plan for Twitter Inc. after giving up a legal battle and agreeing to pay $44 billion for the company Tuesday.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have now plunged more than 20% in less than 20 days. There are several reasons for that, but a new catalyst now has the drop gaining momentum. Today's move lower was sparked by the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed course and now intends to follow through with his bid to purchase Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 per share.

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) had tumbled 8.1% as of 10:38 a.m. ET Wednesday as investors prepared for the worst following reports bondholders were circling their wagons to protect themselves from a potential debt reorganization. While the retailer had previously secured some $850 million in liquidity as of the end of last month from new loans it secured from banks and other lenders, it is considering how best to restructure its debt portfolio. Bondholders are worried any changes to the debt structure would harm their own interests in the event of a bankruptcy filing.

  • Why I Wouldn't Touch Apple's Stock With a 10 Foot Pole

    Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment

    Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Where’s the beef? Rancher sentenced to 11 years for ripping off Tyson Foods of nearly $250 million in ‘ghost cattle’ scam.

    Cody Easterday admitted billing Tyson for over 260,000 heads of cattle that didn’t exist, in order to cover over $200 million in commodity-trading losses.

  • President Biden responds as oil prices move higher amid OPEC+ production cut

    President Biden responded to the rise in oil prices following OPEC+'s announcement that it plans to cut production by 2 million barrels a day.

  • Solar Stocks Dip. Here's How to Trade Them Now

    Solar stocks like Enphase Energy and First Solar are getting hit hard. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter

    Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal. What Happened: Musk submitted a new proposal to Twitter to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, in line with a previous deal submitted. Twitter sued Musk afte

  • Why Roku Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the video streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were sliding today, reversing their gains from yesterday. Investors appear to be reacting to some jobs data that indicated that the labor market is still resilient. A strong labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.