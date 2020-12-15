U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,690.04
    +42.55 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,205.71
    +344.16 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,551.24
    +111.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.79
    +34.93 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.39
    +0.40 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    +24.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.63 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9200
    +0.0280 (+3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    +0.0098 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7380
    -0.2620 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,481.99
    +400.47 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.00
    +4.99 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,513.32
    -18.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,687.84
    -44.60 (-0.17%)
     

Fifth Wall adds new partner as it seeks at least $200 million for a new climate impact fund

Jonathan Shieber
·2 min read

When it first launched nearly three years ago, Fifth Wall had a vision of leveraging capital limited partners from across the real estate development and construction business to back the technologies the industry needed most.

That early vision resonated so well, that the firm has grown from managing one fund of $212 million to holding roughly $1.2 billion in assets under management. It has also come to the realization that the investment vehicles they're currently managing have one huge blind spot -- climate-related technologies.

With that deficit in mind, the firm has set out to raise a new climate-focused investment vehicle with at least a $200 million target, and has brought on a new partner to help invest that capital.

Today, the firm announced that Greg Smithies, a former partner at BMW iVentures and longtime investor in climate-related technologies, would be joining the firm to help Tyson Woeste invest Fifth Wall's newly raised capital.

Real estate tech investment firm Fifth Wall 's newest partner, Greg Smithies. Image Credit: Fifth Wall

"A year ago, real estate investors began asking questions around climate and sustainability," said Fifth Wall co-founder Brendan Wallace . These questions were motivated by three main concerns from commercial and residential property developers.

The first concern stemmed from the financial investors that typically finance these projects demanding that developers pay closer attention to low-carbon or no-carbon real estate developments. Regulators became a second pain point as elected officials in hubs like New York and Los Angeles began to enact carbon neutrality laws mandating the decarbonization of real estate. And finally, the customers who rent and buy space among real estate developers had their own demands around decarbonization, Wallace said.

And the technologies that are being deployed have a far more technical bent than some of the firm's existing portfolio was used to.

That's why Smithies, a former employee at Neuralink and the Boring Company and most recently in charge of climate investing at BMW iVentures has joined the firm.

"What excites me about this space is that there's so much low hanging fruit. And there's $260 trillion worth of buildings," Smithies said. "The vast majority of those are nowhere up to modern codes. We're going to have a much bigger opportunity by focusing on some not-so-sexy stuff."

Decarbonizing real estate can also make a huge difference in the fight against global climate change. "Real estate consumes 40% of all energy. The global economy happens indoors," said Wallace. "Real estate will be the biggest spender on climate tech for no other reason than its contribution to the carbon problem."

Latest Stories

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • This elite Israeli army squad member is behind a startup going public in a $1.4 billion SPAC deal

    Innoviz looks to make a splash in the Lidar sensor market.

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Trump Makes Stimulus Demand, Nio Stock Down Again

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank after President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus stimulus demand. Tesla stock rose as Nio stock fell.

  • Apple Is Breaking Out - Where Can It Go From Here?

    Apple is finally making a notable move to the upside. Can the move hold and how far Apple can go from here?

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Its Coronavirus Vaccine?

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use late Friday. But the news didn't immediately help Pfizer stock. Is the stock a buy now?

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy As FDA Panel Meets To Discuss Covid Vaccine?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride in 2020 as the need for a Covid-19 vaccine grows.

  • Blink Charging Signs New Deal As Auto Giants Back EV Incentives

    Blink Charging signed a deal expanding its charging network as an auto trade group backed a range of EV incentives.

  • Worried about another recession? Here's what the stock market is predicting for 2021

    It’s been a year of fear for many Americans. But the stock market is signaling optimism about the U.S. economy in 2021, experts say.

  • The stock market flashes a major new sell signal: BofA survey

    Has the stock market come on too far, too fast? This survey says stocks could be headed for a breather soon.

  • GE's stock bounces toward snapping 3-day losing streak after Deutsche Bank boosts price target

    Shares of General Electric Co. bounced 1.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them on track for the first gain in four sessions, after Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised her price target on the industrial conglomerate, saying she's "cautiously optimistic" on the macroeconomic outlook. DeBlase kept her rating at hold, but boosted her target to $13, which is 20% above Monday's closing price, from $9. DeBlase said her reasons for optimism included the efficacy and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine at a time of a surge in new cases, the coming balance of power in the U.S. government and a potential moderation in U.S./China trade tensions. Separately, retirement services company Athene Holding Ltd. announced Tuesday a pension buyout agreement with GE, in which GE is transferring about $1.7 billion in pension obligations to Athene. GE's stock, which has shed 4.9% amid a 3-day losing streak through Monday, has run up 77.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF has gained 11.3% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.2%.

  • Is Costco Good For Mortgages?

    Costco is known for selling jumbo packs of toilet paper, rotisserie chicken and even 7-pound tubs of Nutella from its warehouse-style stores across the nation. The Mortgage Program for Costco Members could help some members buy or refinance a home through a multilender platform operated by CrossCountry Mortgage. Here's a look at how the program works and how it stacks up to other similar programs.

  • Financially fragile Americans during COVID-19 have difficulty answering these 15 money questions — can you?

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

  • Apartment Investment Completes Separation Into Two Companies

    Apartment Investment and Management announces the separation of its businesses, creating two separate publicly traded companies.

  • Roku (ROKU) Could Hit $500 in 2021

    Roku (ROKU) stock has carved an excellent technical pattern that should forestall a deep correction in coming months.

  • ‘It’s Going to Rain Dividends and Buybacks Next Year.’ What to Expect for Markets and Consumer Stocks in 2021.

    Huntington Private Bank Chief Investment Officer John Augustine discussed the outlook for the market at large and for consumer stocks in particular.

  • Snowflake Sees $20 Billion Wipeout in Week as Lockup Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. extended a three-day slump after the expiration of a lockup that restricted company insiders from selling shares.The stock fell as much as 7.8% to $303.54 on Tuesday before recovering much of the losses as insiders had their first opportunity to cash out on gains since the company went public in September. Snowflake has declined about 17% since closing at a record a week ago, erasing nearly $20 billion in market value.San Mateo, California-based Snowflake more than tripled in the past three months as investors had been eager to gain exposure to the cloud computing company whose revenue growth is projected to exceed 80% next year. But after the rally added nearly $80 billion in market value at the peak, concerns increased over whether its valuation had become stretched.The cloud-computing company is trading at 83 times next year’s revenue estimates, compared with an average of about five times for companies in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index.Snowflake shares have traded above the average analyst price target of $295.86 since last month. The company has nine buy ratings, 12 holds and one sell, according to Bloomberg data.(Updates shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio, not Tesla, is the better EV stock pick for 2021

    Jeff Reeves explains why he sees the Chinese company as the better buy-and-hold play between the two manufacturers of electric vehicles.