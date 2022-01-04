Fifth Wall Raised $1.1 Billion Across its Funds in 2021

Firm Invested in 25+ New Portfolio Companies, and Celebrated 5 Portfolio Company IPOs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fifth Wall , the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, announced that it raised more than $1.1 billion across its funds in 2021, underscoring accelerated proptech adoption by the global real estate industry and the untapped potential for climate tech in the Built Environment.

In 2021, the firm welcomed new investors, including Aldar, APG, Arbor Realty Trust, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Bpifrance through the digital Fund of Funds, Camden Property Trust, Cosan, Gestilar, Invitation Homes, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Meritage Homes, affiliates of Northwood Investors, NZ Super Fund, PGIM Real Estate, The Durst Organization, among others. Fifth Wall's network of strategic limited partners (LPs) currently sits at over 90.

In addition, several of Fifth Wall's existing investors reinforced their belief in the firm's investment thesis, increasing their investments in Fifth Wall funds: British Land, CBRE, Canderel, Cushman & Wakefield, Equity Residential, Granite Properties, Hines, Hudson Pacific Properties, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Koch Real Estate Investments, MERLIN Properties, Move, Inc., News Corp, PulteGroup, SEGRO, among others.

"We're in the Golden Age of proptech with enormous secular growth demonstrated by the record-breaking amount of capital being invested into proptech by LPs," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Wall. "When we started Fifth Wall in 2016, proptech was a niche VC investment category; yet, real estate was and remains 13% of US GDP. It's been exciting to witness how the real estate industry has embraced proptech deployments and we're confident these forward-looking real estate players will bring this same mindset to assessing and adopting climate technologies."

During 2021, Fifth Wall invested in 25+ new portfolio companies and celebrated five IPOs from companies in which it previously invested, including Procore, Blend, Doma, Hippo, and SmartRent – SmartRent went public in a merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA).

Fifth Wall currently has more than 45 employees – 27 of which were added in 2021, including the firm's first CMO and several new partners that were announced in recent months; Jeremy Fox to lead corporate partnerships and capital markets business after decades working in investment banking; Mary Hogan Preusse who joined the firm in October as a Senior Advisor, drawing on her 30+ years of real estate experience; Peter Gajdoš who joined the firm in September to co-lead the Climate Tech Investment team; and several other new firm hires across investment and operations.

"We remain committed to growing our consortium-based approach to venture capital focused on technology for the global real estate industry, anticipating and facilitating connections among owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs inventing the next wave of tech and climate tech innovation," said Brendan. "Fundraising and capital deployment momentum at Fifth Wall in 2021 offers further validation of our model and the value of sector-focused venture capital."

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $3.0 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 90+ strategic investors from more than 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Arbor Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, Camden Property Trust, CBRE, Cosan, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, Gestilar, GLP, Granite Properties, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, Meritage Homes, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, MOMENI, News Corp, affiliates of Northwood Investors, Nuveen Real Estate, NZ Super Fund, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com .

