U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,796.88
    +0.32 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,850.29
    +265.23 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,615.50
    -217.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.92
    +21.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    +0.99 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +15.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0390 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1060
    +0.7700 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,067.54
    -294.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.40
    +5.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Fifth Wall Raised $1.1 Billion Across its Funds in 2021

·4 min read

Firm Invested in 25+ New Portfolio Companies, and Celebrated 5 Portfolio Company IPOs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, announced that it raised more than $1.1 billion across its funds in 2021, underscoring accelerated proptech adoption by the global real estate industry and the untapped potential for climate tech in the Built Environment.

In 2021, the firm welcomed new investors, including Aldar, APG, Arbor Realty Trust, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Bpifrance through the digital Fund of Funds, Camden Property Trust, Cosan, Gestilar, Invitation Homes, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Meritage Homes, affiliates of Northwood Investors, NZ Super Fund, PGIM Real Estate, The Durst Organization, among others. Fifth Wall's network of strategic limited partners (LPs) currently sits at over 90.

In addition, several of Fifth Wall's existing investors reinforced their belief in the firm's investment thesis, increasing their investments in Fifth Wall funds: British Land, CBRE, Canderel, Cushman & Wakefield, Equity Residential, Granite Properties, Hines, Hudson Pacific Properties, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Koch Real Estate Investments, MERLIN Properties, Move, Inc., News Corp, PulteGroup, SEGRO, among others.

"We're in the Golden Age of proptech with enormous secular growth demonstrated by the record-breaking amount of capital being invested into proptech by LPs," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Wall. "When we started Fifth Wall in 2016, proptech was a niche VC investment category; yet, real estate was and remains 13% of US GDP. It's been exciting to witness how the real estate industry has embraced proptech deployments and we're confident these forward-looking real estate players will bring this same mindset to assessing and adopting climate technologies."

During 2021, Fifth Wall invested in 25+ new portfolio companies and celebrated five IPOs from companies in which it previously invested, including Procore, Blend, Doma, Hippo, and SmartRent – SmartRent went public in a merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA).

Fifth Wall currently has more than 45 employees – 27 of which were added in 2021, including the firm's first CMO and several new partners that were announced in recent months; Jeremy Fox to lead corporate partnerships and capital markets business after decades working in investment banking; Mary Hogan Preusse who joined the firm in October as a Senior Advisor, drawing on her 30+ years of real estate experience; Peter Gajdoš who joined the firm in September to co-lead the Climate Tech Investment team; and several other new firm hires across investment and operations.

"We remain committed to growing our consortium-based approach to venture capital focused on technology for the global real estate industry, anticipating and facilitating connections among owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs inventing the next wave of tech and climate tech innovation," said Brendan. "Fundraising and capital deployment momentum at Fifth Wall in 2021 offers further validation of our model and the value of sector-focused venture capital."

About Fifth Wall
Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $3.0 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 90+ strategic investors from more than 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Arbor Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, Camden Property Trust, CBRE, Cosan, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, Gestilar, GLP, Granite Properties, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, Meritage Homes, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, MOMENI, News Corp, affiliates of Northwood Investors, Nuveen Real Estate, NZ Super Fund, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com.

SOURCE Fifth Wall

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Fertilizer producer Nutrien makes surprise CEO switch again despite strong profits

    Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, surprised investors by replacing its chief executive on Tuesday for the second time in eight months, even as the company rakes in strong profits. Nutrien said in a statement that it named Ken Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim chief executive after Mayo Schmidt stepped down as CEO. The company gave no reason for Schmidt's departure and spokesperson Megan Fielding said there are "legal constraints" on what Nutrien can say about it.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • 10 Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks to buy according to billionaire Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio, an American billionaire hedge fund manager and an investor known for his business acumen, […]

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

    A controversial opening and the specter of rising competition have some investors cashing in on the recent stock run.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed 10% This Morning

    Shares of Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) took a tumble this morning, and are down 9.7% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. You can blame Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) for that. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tencent Holdings is currently the top owner of Sea Limited stock, controlling 21.4% of the company's shares.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • Why HubSpot Stock Fell 18% in December

    HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shareholders lost ground to the market last month, with the stock falling 18% compared to a 4% gain by the broad S&P 500 index, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock would likely outpace the wider market under that optimistic scenario, but investors should brace for more share price volatility ahead of (and immediately after) HubSpot's upcoming earnings report.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Sea Limited

    Both MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) have become prominent e-commerce players in multiple countries. MercadoLibre became a first mover in Latin America while Sea Limited started in Southeast Asia but has since expanded outside that area. To deal with logistical challenges unique to Latin America, it established Mercado Envios.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Snowflake, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) cloud platform is experiencing tremendous demand as businesses continue to rely more on cloud services to process and store data. Cloud infrastructure spending grew 37% year over year in the third quarter, with services from Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet's Google controlling 63% of the market.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Apple stock climbed roughly 40.7% over the past year's trading, pushing its market capitalization to a staggering $3 trillion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock price jumped approximately 52% across the same stretch, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $2.51 trillion. The performance of these two stocks alone has radically shifted the overall narrative on growth stocks and led some to assume that the category as a whole has become overvalued.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 Hack“This pri