‘We have to fight for the choice of cash’

85pc of Telegraph readers are concerned at the concept of a cashless society - Joe Giddens/PA

The notion of paying with cash is becoming more outdated by the day, with many establishments and shops becoming “cash-free”.

According to UK Finance, nearly a third of all payments in the UK were made via contactless methods in 2021.

Telegraph readers have shared their doubts and unease over the decline of cash. More than 8,000 readers have voted in an exclusive poll conducted by this newspaper, which reveals a sizeable 85pc are concerned at the concept of a cashless society.

Sharing their own thoughts and experiences in the comments section, many readers are of the belief that we, as a society, have to fight back against the declining use of cash.

‘Heavily in debt youngsters would do well to use the cash system’

Reader David Taylor argues that, “it won’t be long before you have to pay an extra fee to pay with cash, simply due to the extra costs to the retailer to take it, account for it and bank it.”

Yet reader C Lawrence shares how his “local independent shop manager told me the use of cash is rising again and that the ATM outside the shop is used more than ever”.

He said: “It’s important to have the choice, cash or card. We have to fight for it so I now won’t shop or eat anywhere that is card only.

“I just like the simplicity and ease of budgeting in using cash,” C Lawrence continues. “I take enough out of my bank for the week and once it’s gone, that’s it until next week.”

“Heavily in debt youngsters would do well to use the cash system – it’s much easier to stick to your budget this way than wave your iPhone over an electronic terminal.”

However, reader Blue Eyed Boy explains how “mobile phones have some powerful budgeting tools”.

“Some apps allow you to see exactly how much you’re spending and on what and allows you to review trends in your spending.”

He adds: “I don’t see anyone who uses electronic means to pay ever criticising or attacking those who want to use cash. But I do see it the other way around all the time.”

‘My future looks increasingly scary’

Meanwhile, the closure of bank branches – especially in rural areas – has also been a growing cause for concern, as customers get pushed to manage their banking online.

Story continues

Bank branch closures

Reader Kate Brightwell describes how one of the factors as to why she bought her present bungalow was that everything she might ever need – including a bank branch – was within walking distance, considering that she might have to give up driving as she grew older.

“Now, the last branch of my main bank within easy driving range is closing at the end of this month and there are no other bank branches within walking distance,” Kate explains.

“My future looks increasingly scary. I have to have cash for a multitude of day-to-day transactions (hedge trimming, small purchases, paying my share of collective activities) which we can’t all do by card or smartphone.”

This sentiment is shared by many fellow Telegraph readers. Joe Amos claims that all these moves towards a cashless society are “an attempt to curb our freedoms”.

“Our local bank in my suburb in Worcester closed about two years ago. This was apparently due to a lack of customers, however, every time I went there were long queues – as the bank itself is located next to three huge retirement flats and a retirement village where many elderly people would go to make withdrawals,” Joe says.

“I am 36 and regularly use cash. I, and many others, now have to use the local Post Office which is where many people now do their banking – including cash withdrawals.”

‘No cash means no liberty’

Reader David King recommends always “using a little cash and keeping some for emergencies”.

“If we all do that, the data will support the continued requirement for cash as part of everyday life. No cash means no liberty,” David asserts.

Reader Kathryn Dodd describes how she had “vowed to never resort to paying for everything digitally,” yet she is now left with very little choice.

“How can a church jumble sale take place without the exchange of cash? How can I pay a student who lives along the road for helping me dig a hole in the garden without cash?”

“A cashless society is nothing less than an attack on our culture and would be the death knell to a whole host of benign social interactions,” Kathryn states.

Similarly, reader Helen Gent claims that one of “the biggest problems with a cashless society is the decline of funds for small associations”.

For instance, Helen explains how “local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) rely on small change, and the ability to bank it, and are not big enough to register as full charities”.

“With the increasing decline in school funding, many schools rely on their PTAs for those things that make school other than a daily grind for the children.”

In terms of the Government taking action, reader John Haswell argues that “it’s not making cash available for people that needs legislation, it’s forcing businesses to accept cash (with reasonable limits) from customers”.

John adds: “It’s businesses refusing to accept cash that is driving us to a cashless society.”

Are you concerned about the declining use of cash? Join the conversation in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.