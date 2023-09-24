Fight erupts during UAW strike outside Stellantis plant, racial slurs and insults thrown

A brawl erupted on Friday evening outside a Stellantis plant in Center Line after a man driving by allegedly shouted racial slurs and insults at striking UAW members, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The altercation was caught on video by a SkyFOX helicopter camera. A man driving an SUV stopped his vehicle and jgot into a verbal confrontation with UAW members.

The video shows the incident quickly escalating as the man and some of the strikers exchange punches. At one point, the man grabs a striker’s sign to use as a weapon and is backed up against a fence where more blows are exchanged, the video shows.

The man eventually fell to the ground and the altercation started to simmer with him returning to his vehicle. After he returned to his SUV, a woman got out and threw something at the UAW members.

Pushing and shoving then broke out with a UAW member swatting the woman’s head with a sign. The couple then retreated to the car and drove away.

Fox 2 reported there were "several" children in the back seat of the SUV.

The SUV had left by the time police arrived and no arrests were made. Centerline police could not be immediately reached on Sunday by the Free Press for comment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Strikers fight man outside Stellantis facility after insults, slurs