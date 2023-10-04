Fight Off Interest Rate Pressure With These 2 ETFs

Although being downplayed by many, a "higher for longer" interest rate environment remains a serious possibility. Resilient core inflation coupled with skyrocketing energy prices has asserted significant pressure on policymakers. In fact, it would not be surprising if the Federal Reserve extended the horizon of its latest contractionary policy implementation.

In light of the interest rate environment, I decided to author an article on VanEck CLO ETF and Interest Rate Hedge ETF, which are two exchange-traded funds that possess the ability to overcome interest rate-induced headwinds.

Let's traverse into a deeper discussion about the respective ETFs.

The VanEck CLO ETF is a specialized investment vehicle that invests in collateralized loan obligations. Many believe such instruments are esoteric, but they are easy to understand if you look past all the complex jargon.

According to its thesis, the VanEck CLO ETF implements a strategy that invests in investment-grade loan obligations. More specifically, the ETF picks out leveraged loans issued by the ETF's constituents for acquisition purposes. These loans often outperform the rest of the debt market whenever interest rates are elevated, and credit spreads are tightening, meaning they are perfectly aligned to benefit from the current credit environment.

Source: St. Louis Fed (U.S. Option-Adjusted Spreads)

The following diagram illustrates that the VanEck CLO ETF's net exposure includes an 82.97% allocation toward triple-A tranched CLOs. As a matter of fact, the fund is constrained to investment-grade debt, allowing it to reap the benefits from elevated coupons while deflecting cyclical price movements.

Source: Author's Work, Data from VanEck

Furthermore, the VanEck CLO ETF operates an active duration policy, meaning the fund is not constrained to holding bonds with specific maturity dates.

Duration management is an effective way to combat or profit from elevated interest rate environments. As such, I believe the fund's active duration approach is a significant value-add, especially given the volatility embedded in the current interest rate environment.

As things stand, the VanEck CLO ETF is primarily exposed to intermediate-term bonds. Thus making it clear that the fund is invested in a bullet portfolio for now; however, I would not be surprised if it alters its duration into a barbell structure soon because the yield curve is flashing signs of shaping risk.

Source: Author's Work, Data from VanEck

From a shareholder compensation vantage point, it can be expected that most of this ETF's returns will derive from dividends, which is somewhat revealed in the vehicle's historical price movements.

That said, the ETF has a dividend yield of approximately 5.3%, which is highly compelling. In addition, the VanEck CLO ETF has illustrated robust dividend growth throughout its tenure, suggesting it might provide investors with sustainable distributions while limiting price risk in volatile interest rate environments.

Global X ETF's Interest Rate Hedge ETF launched midway through last year, gaining approximately 16% ever since due to its spot-on business model and astute portfolio execution.

Source: Author's Work, Data from Global X

Methodologically, the Interest Rate Hedge ETF invests across the U.S. Treasury bond spectrum and overlays the portfolio with receive-floating interest rate swaps. By implementing such a strategy, the ETF realizes benefits from high coupon payments while phasing out adverse bond pricing risks with additional returns from its long interest rate positions.

Conversely, the vehicle could benefit if interest rates had to compress by entering into receive-fixed swaps and benefitting from increases in bond prices. In essence, the Interest Rate Hedge ETF suits investors seeking sustainable bond returns throughout the interest rate cycle.

As things stand, the ETF's 37% allocation to 1-3 month treasury bills suggests it holds the conviction that short-term bonds provide lucrative opportunities. Theoretically, short-term bonds are the go-to for fixed-income managers whenever interest rates are elevated. However, I would not be surprised if the ETF switches to a more barbelled approach amid significant shifts in the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve during the past few weeks.

Regardless of the ETF's current term structure, unlike time-constrained ETFs, the Interest Rate Hedge ETF's flexible duration management methodology allows it to profit throughout the interest rate cycle.

Looking at the ETF from an investor's perspective suggests that it is a productive ETF to own. Although the Interest Rate Hedge ETF is a highly volatile asset, it pays a compelling monthly dividend amounting to an annualized yield of more than 15%.

Lastly, the ETF's specialized hedging strategy allows it to achieve uncorrelated returns. As such, the Interest Rate Hedge ETF provides both a sound return base and a potential diversification play.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (Correlation Matrix)

Hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Yield's recent spike implies that a "higher for longer" interest rate environment might be en route.

Although most asset classes tend to shed value when interest rates are high, the article's content shows that assets such as the VanEck CLO ETF and the Interest Rate Hedge ETF provide a hedge against higher interest rates. Sure, the ETFs possess other risk factors; however, the fact remains that they can be counted on for as long as the Fed remains in contractionary mode.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

