Fighter aircraft market size to USD 17,696.67 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fighter aircraft market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,696.67 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%. APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as improving their aerial capabilities, nations in the region are concentrating on developing advanced fighter aircraft domestically. Defense funding agencies are supporting research and development projects to create sophisticated fighter aircraft that can operate successfully in challenging environments and meet the demands of a variety of mission profiles. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fighter Aircraft Market 2023-2027

The fighter aircraft market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products

The increasing number of military aircraft is driving market growth. The rapid increase in investment in the development and acquisition of military aircraft is a major driver for the growth of global fighter aircraft market. While China is attempting to increase its influence in South Asia, India is involved in border disputes with Pakistan and is concerned about these efforts. Additionally, the neighboring nations are very concerned about North Korea's efforts to increase its military firepower. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The barriers to adopting new technology and equipment are challenging market growth. Adopting new technologies is difficult for military forces because they tend to become obsolete. Advanced improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, smart munitions, advanced electronic warfare, and other systems used in combat aircraft are all evolving rapidly. Countries cannot afford to adopt all new technology as it slows down flight operations. Due to these difficulties, many recent development initiatives have been shelved or delayed. Therefore, such factors will hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The increasing military spending is an emerging trend in the market. The modernization of existing fighter fleets has been made possible by increased investment by countries such as the US, Russia, and China in acquiring joint air defense capabilities. Moreover, investment in war and conflict has increased significantly around the world over the past decade. The purpose of these government investments is to gain geopolitical influence over other countries while ensuring the safety of their citizens. For instance, US military spending increased by 2.86% from 2020 to 2021, reaching USD 800.67 billion. Therefore, increasing military investments are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The fighter aircraft market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group Co. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Piper Aircraft Inc., Rostec, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., United Aircraft Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

By technology, the market is classified into conventional take-off and landing, short take-off and landing, and vertical take-off and landing.

By type, the market is classified into fixed-wing and rotorcraft.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Fighter Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,696.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group Co. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Piper Aircraft Inc., Rostec, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., United Aircraft Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

