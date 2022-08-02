U.S. markets closed

FightHub Group Expands Partnership with 4Ukraine.ca and Joins Air Transat to Fly Displaced Ukrainians to Canada

FlightHub
·3 min read
FlightHub
FlightHub

Engaged partnership

103 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Canada since 4Ukraine.ca and FlightHub Group formed their partnership in May 2022
103 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Canada since 4Ukraine.ca and FlightHub Group formed their partnership in May 2022

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightHub Group is proud to announce that it will be expanding their existing partnership with 4Ukraine.ca, joining forces with Air Transat to bring more displaced Ukrainians wishing to settle in Canada.

FlightHub initially announced a CA$100,000 commitment to 4Ukraine.ca on May 26, 2022, corresponding to roughly 100 trans-Atlantic flights. Starting today, FlightHub will be committing a further CA$25,000 to 4Ukraine.ca’s airfare sponsorship program. The contribution will be used for short-haul flights within Europe and domestic flights within Canada, syncing up with Air Transat’s network of trans-Atlantic routes.

“FlightHub is a proudly Canadian company based in Montreal,” said Chris Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group. “We are thrilled to work with 4Ukraine.ca and Air Transat, both also based in Montreal, on yet another exciting initiative that serves our community locally and globally.”

“We only select applicants who are prepared for life in Canada, to increase their chances of succeeding here” added 4Ukraine.ca co-founder and director, Anna Chif. “Our process ensures that they are serious about relocating and understand all of the ramifications of such an important decision.” To date, 4Ukraine.ca has brought over 250 Ukrainians to Canada, thanks to FlightHub’s contribution and a partnership with Air Transat.

“By combining FlightHub’s extensive selection of departure cities and destinations with Air Transat’s trans-atlantic flight offerings, we can now bring Ukrainians from their location in Europe to their host family in Canada in a safe and affordable manner,” said Anna Chif.

In addition to the flight commitment, FlightHub will also be directing customer donations to the Ukrainian cause to 4Ukraine.ca and matching the amount raised with a corporate donation. “Every dollar raised goes towards furthering 4Ukraine.ca’s mission,” explained Chris Cave. “By working with 4Ukraine.ca, we can see the direct impact of our contributions on the lives of displaced Ukrainians.”

Anyone who needs to participate or wants to donate is encouraged to visit https://flighthubgroup.com/ukraine-aid. You can also donate directly to 4Ukraine.ca on their website.

About FlightHub Group Inc. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub.com and sister company JustFly.com – two of North America’s leading flight-centric online travel agencies. From its founding in 2012, FlightHub Group has put choice and control back in customers’ hands. Its industry-leading online booking platforms revolutionized the ticketing experience, making it possible for customers to explore and optimize itineraries, destinations and prices best suited to their needs. For more information visit flighthubgroup.com.

About 4Ukraine.ca 4Ukraine.ca is a federally registered charity (registration number 730560802RR0001), on a mission to help 5,000+ displaced Ukrainians settle in Canada. 4Ukraine.ca operates through the highly popular online community CANADA - Host Ukrainians of 100,000+ members, helping with job placement, airfare costs and background checks on host families.

Contact Data

FlightHub Group:
Victoria Cheng
514-604-2238
victoria.cheng@flighthub.com

4Ukraine.ca:
media@4ukraine.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62ea99f2-70a9-4b66-913f-bd6cc2093342


