U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.46
    +10.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,804.38
    -9.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,845.23
    +70.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.46
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    -0.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1216
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3450
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,802.24
    +2,512.79 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.51
    +62.99 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.19
    +15.87 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,499.28
    +196.62 (+0.67%)
     

When fighting COVID-19, "every day counts," Merkel warns her successors

·1 min read

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany is in a phase of exponential growth in numbers of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that every day counted when it came to enacting social distancing measures designed to slow its spread.

Some of outgoing conservative chancellor's allies have criticised Social Democrat Olaf Scholz's government-in-waiting for declining to extend some lockdown measures that were put in place by Merkel's government. Merkel said more social distancing measures were needed.

"The situation is so serious because we are seeing exponential growth," she said. "And the people who get ill today are the ones who will be in intensive care in 10 to 14 days' time.... Every day counts." (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Recommended Stories

  • Families of Beirut blast victims rally for probe to resume

    Families of the victims of last year’s explosion in Beirut’s port rallied Thursday outside Lebanon’s top court against what they say are intentional obstructions to the probe of the devastating blast. Lebanon’s investigation into the August 2020 explosion led by Judge Tarek Bitar was suspended for the third time earlier this month because of a deluge of legal challenges filed by defendants. The latest suspension, now entering its fourth week, is the longest since Bitar took over the case in February, after his predecessor was removed through a court order.

  • Who's a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

    When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers. State and local governments have struggled to determine who among the many workers who braved the raging coronavirus pandemic before vaccines became available should qualify: Only government workers, or private employees, too? Should it go to a small pool of essential workers like nurses or be spread around to others, including grocery store workers?

  • U.K. and France hold crisis talks after dozens of migrants drown in English Channel

    The British and French governments have pledged to increase joint efforts to stop migrant crossings after at least 27 migrants died when their U.K.-bound inflatable boat capsized in the English Channel Wednesday, per Euronews.The big picture: French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told reporters five women and a girl were among the dead in what's one of the worst migrant boat tragedies to occur on the busy shipping route between the U.K. and France. Four people were missing, presumed drowned.G

  • Danish journalist union advises against travel to Qatar

    Denmark’s Union of Journalists is urging all Danish journalists not to travel to Qatar to cover next year's World Cup, saying the Arab country cannot be trusted. “I do not trust Qatar," said Allan Boye Thulstrup, the union’s deputy leader. “It is of no use that Qatar first promises the press can work unhindered and that they then arrest journalists,” Boye Thulstrup said.

  • SKorea governing party candidate takes softer line on North

    The South Korean governing party's presidential candidate said Thursday he will continue a conciliatory approach toward North Korea if elected and questioned the effectiveness of U.S.-led economic sanctions in pressuring the North to abandon its nuclear ambitions. The comments by Lee Jae-myung, who represents President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, come as nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. remain frozen over the issue of a relaxation of the crippling U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps by North Korea to wind down its nuclear weapons program.

  • Why You Can't Afford Not to Buy Merck's Stock

    Seth Klarman, the billionaire CEO and portfolio manager of The Baupost Group, is arguably one of the greatest value investors of all time. It shouldn't be a surprise that he's provided value investors with plenty of nuggets of wisdom over the decades. One of Klarman's most concise and meaningful quotes about value investing came when he said: "Stock market efficiency is an elegant hypothesis that bears quite limited resemblance to the real world."

  • Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia

    Putin voiced confidence that a new contract for gas supplies to Serbia would be signed quickly to replace the current one that expires at year-end. Putin also noted that Russia would continue to staunchly support Serbia amid recent tensions with Kosovo.

  • Taiwan looking at chip cooperation with Eastern European nations

    Taiwan is looking at cooperating with three Eastern European countries on semiconductors, a minister said on Thursday, a move likely to find favour in Brussels which has been courting Taiwanese semiconductor firms to manufacture in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too. While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe, despite EU efforts https://www.reuters.com/technology/eu-appeals-shared-values-tempt-taiwans-chip-firms-2021-10-14 to spur such investment.

  • How KKR Got Italian PM Mario Draghi on Board With Its Telecom Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Before going public with a $12 billion offer for Telecom Italia SpA, U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co. needed to make sure one key stakeholder was on board: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art

  • Chevron’s Venezuelan Operations Kept in Limbo After Maduro’s Win

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is leaving Venezuelan operations of Chevron Corp. and top American oil-service companies at a standstill after President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist party came victorious in regional elections questioned by several Western nations. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year

  • Trump complained that son Barron wouldn’t say he loved him and compared him to unimpressed reporter

    Week before pandemic shutdown country, president appeared focused on whether to attend White House Correspondents Dinner

  • Texas Put Up Millions to Lure a Samsung Plant and Won. Will It Pay Off?

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing Samsung Electronics Co.’s massive new chip plant didn’t come cheap for Taylor, Texas. The question now is whether the investment will pay off.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerSt

  • The Inflation Rate Is Sizzling, And The U.S. Economy And Stock Market Will Pay The Price

    The inflation rate has soared, and risks to the U.S. economy and stocks aren't going away. Rents and a tight labor force are just two causes.

  • New unemployment claims fall to 52-year low: Here are the best and worst states for jobs

    The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest level since November 1969, with the number of filings dropping to 199,000.

  • Analysis-Amid Bukele's bitcoin hype, not all Salvadorans 'Feel the Bit'

    El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele took the stage last weekend at the end of "Bitcoin Week" to the cheers of fans delighted his Central American country has become the first to adopt crypto currency as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. Bukele, 40, wearing his signature backwards baseball cap, referred to himself as a "savior" as he unveiled plans to build "Bitcoin City" at the base of the Conchagua volcano overlooking the Pacific. Supporters have hailed Bukele's plans - including making bitcoin legal tender in September - saying they would bring jobs, financial inclusion and foreign investment to one of the Western Hemisphere's poorest countries.

  • Sudan PM calls halt to post-coup sackings

    Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called Wednesday for a halt to sackings and a review of all appointments made after he was detained in last month's military coup.

  • Opec told to bring down oil prices

    Major oil states including Russia and Saudi Arabia have been urged to ramp up production in a bid to bring prices down to “reasonable levels”.

  • Uber to shutter most of its service in Belgium tomorrow after court ruling

    Uber will halt its ride-hailing service in most of Belgium tomorrow following a court ruling Wednesday that extends a 2015 order banning its p2p UberPop service to also cover professional drivers providing its ride-hailing service. Uber told us that it is studying the detail of the ruling to decide whether to appeal the decision with the country's Supreme Court. The move also follows a temporary suspension of Uber's service in Brussels in September -- an action the tech giant called "exceptional and unprecedented", saying it was only taking the step to protest the lack of reform of rules which prohibit drivers from using smartphones.

  • Biden releasing oil from reserves 'sets a bad precedent': Energy analyst

    Eurasia Group Energy, Climate & Resources Director Henning Gloystein breaks down how the Biden administration's decision to release more oil from reserves will impact gas prices and oil futures.

  • Five Democratic senators tell White House they oppose bank regulator pick

    Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won't support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position.Why it matters: The defiant opposition from a broad coalition of senators reflects the real policy concerns they had with Omarova, a Cornell University law professor who's attracted controversy for her academic writings about hemming in big banks.Get market news worthy of your time wi