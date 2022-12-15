Fighting Hunger: NatureSweet Donates Eight Million Pounds of Produce to Food Banks in 2022

NatureSweet

The donations provided 6.25 million meals to families in need across North America

NatureSweet donates 8 million pounds of produce

NatureSweet Food Donation at the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® announced today it has donated eight million pounds of produce to food banks throughout North America in 2022. Tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers are among the produce donations to food banks in the United States and Mexico. NatureSweet is the number one selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The company also continues to drive tremendous growth in other vegetable categories and estimates the donations this year translate into almost $8 million worth of produce.



“During a challenging year of record inflation that has resulted in higher food costs, we hope our produce donations to food banks will provide nourishment to families and help ease the financial burden many are experiencing this year,” says Lori Castillo, Vice-president of Marketing for NatureSweet.

About 800,000 pounds of the produce donated in 2022 has helped feed families in San Antonio, where NatureSweet is headquartered. The San Antonio Food Bank recently recognized NatureSweet for the donation by awarding them “Hunger Fighter of the Year” for the Gift of Food, in 2022.

“We’re proud to support food banks locally, and across the continent,” adds Castillo. “This is a fairly new initiative for us and after witnessing the positive impact it has on so many people, we plan to continue donating NatureSweet produce to communities in need.”

About NS Brands, Ltd. (NatureSweet)

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single-source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse-grown vegetables in North America driven by the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce, year-round. NS Brands, Ltd’s produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 5,000 full-time Associates, and is sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores, and food service operators in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Known for its amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet is also committed to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Story continues

Jenny Halpin

jennyh@naturesweet.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5a4cc6b-fa4d-4729-9d15-650a6402ad60



