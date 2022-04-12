U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.12
    +18.59 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.45
    +108.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,504.88
    +92.92 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.79
    +26.47 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.85
    +6.56 (+6.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    +28.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0048 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7120
    -0.0680 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.1780
    -0.2070 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,183.83
    -395.08 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.82
    +15.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Figma CEO on Found talks about mentorship and how his leadership style has evolved in the past 10 years

Maggie Stamets
·2 min read

On this week's episode of Found, the podcast where we hear the stories behind the startups, we talk to Dylan Field the co-founder and CEO of Figma. When he started the company, he was 20 years old when he had no idea if anyone would see the value in making design a multiplayer game let alone that his company become the Google Docs of design. In this episode, they get into:

  • How the nature of design work has changed since they founded Figma in 2012. Collaboration has become a key part of what was once a very solitary job. Gone are the days of closed feedback loops and locked versions.

  • How Dylan has evolved as a leader. Starting a company at 20 meant he had to adjust to being comfortable with setbacks, and failures, and always be open to feedback. Dylan also talks about how mentors helped him develop the skills he needed to run a company people actually want to work at.

  • Keeping the fun at the forefront of the growing company's culture is tricky. Every person you add to the company affects what it's like to work there. For Figma, maintaining an inclusive, creative, fun environment is key to continuing to create and iterate.

  • Dylan also opens up about how growth in his personal life like getting married and starting a family has changed his perspective and helped him grow even more in his role as CEO.

We've been nominated for a Webby and you can help us win the People Voice award. Vote for Found in the Technology Podcast category.

Take our listener survey and let us know a bit about yourself and what you think of FOUND.

Connect with us:

  • On Twitter

  • On Instagram

  • Via email: found@techcrunch.com

  • Call us and leave a voicemail at (510) 936-1618

Recommended Stories

  • How reviewing your email activity can help conserve the environment

    Do you know your online activities contribute to global carbon emissions?

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook warns against antitrust legislation at privacy conference

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Tim Cook’s speech warning against antitrust legislation at IAPP’s 2022 Global Privacy Summit.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple ‘deeply concerned’ about laws undermining user privacy, Tim Cook says

    The Apple chief executive was speaking at a privacy summit in the United States.

  • Spotify rebrands live audio streaming service

    Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a livestream function on the main Spotify app. As part of the roll-out, music group Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15 and comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast on NBA playoffs starting May.

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • Apple’s Cook on privacy: ‘a data-industrial complex built on surveillance’

    Apple has made privacy a linchpin of its marketing strategy and advocated privacy law while steadfastly warning of the dangers of legislation that goes too far and compromises consumers.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Tim Cook cautions against antitrust legislation

    Apple CEO Tim Cook warned in a speech at a Washington, D.C., conference Tuesday that antitrust legislation aimed at lessening the monopoly power of app stores could harm users. “We are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim,” Cook said at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit.…

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple’s Cook Says Circumventing App Store Would Harm User Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that proposed app store regulations in the U.S. and European Union would put iPhone users’ privacy at risk. Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on Fed“If

  • Product analytics startup Kubit lands $18M in fresh capital

    Showing that the product analytics industry is alive and well, Kubit today announced that it raised $18 million in a series A funding round led by Insight Partners, bringing its total capital raised to $24 million. Kubit says that it'll put the fresh cash toward growing its team and expanding its platform, which helps customers to manage their data quality. CEO Alex Li says that he founded Kubit in 2018 to solve what he believes is one of the biggest pain points of the product analytics space: losing data control and lack of transparency.

  • Black Tech Firm Gains $6 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Construction Software Platforms

    Black-owned technology firm, Livegistics, expands its construction software platforms after receiving $1 million in grand prize money from Pharrell Williams.

  • TikTok's ad revenue to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined in 2022 - report

    TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users. "TikTok's user base has exploded in the past couple of years, and the amount of time users spend on the app is extraordinary," said Debra Aho Williamson, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

  • Why should you care about Unreal Engine 5?

    Epic recently released the first public version of its Unreal Engine 5, a sprawling multi-tool development environment for games and other 3D content... immediately followed by a $2 billion investment from Sony and the Lego family. It may be hard to imagine something looking more awesome than the vistas of the aforementioned games, but more goes into a new generation of gaming than best-case-scenario screenshots.

  • Twitter acquires mobile engagement platform OpenBack to enhance push notifications

    Twitter is acquiring Dublin-based mobile engagement platform OpenBack, the social media giant's head of consumer product, Jay Sullivan, announced on Tuesday. The OpenBack team will join Twitter's Bluebird product team and will focus on enhancing notifications on the social media platform. Founded in 2015, OpenBack is a platform that aims to make apps more engaging through device-side control of push notifications.

  • Business Inspiration: This Bar Lets You Buy Drinks With Wands

    At The Cauldron Co., a New York City bar, customers use wands to fill their glasses, make potions that change color and check their tabs on magic mirrors. It’s all…

  • DuckDuckGo launches Mac app in beta

    DuckDuckGo has launched a beta version of their browser app for Mac and is planning an upcoming launch of a Windows version. The new Mac app comes with DuckDuckGo's search engine, a built-in password manager, tracker blocking and Smarter Encryption, a tool that accesses the secure, HTTPS version of a webpage (most of the time). DuckDuckGo for Mac protects against cookie pop-ups (currently on half of sites, but DuckDuckGo says this will increase in beta) and also includes email protection, an email forwarding feature that removes trackers from emails.

  • Spotify brings live audio shows to its main app, rebrands companion app Greenroom as 'Spotify Live'

    As an earlier report had suggested, Spotify today announced it will integrate the live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, within the main Spotify streaming app. At launch, Spotify's main app will only feature live content from select original programming, while the standalone Spotify Live app will continue to allow independent creators to go live. Spotify Live will continue to work as Greenroom did, by allowing creators to interact with their audience in real time and serve as a creation mechanism for hosts.