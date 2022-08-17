U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,155.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,657.50
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.52
    +0.99 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1200
    -0.0950 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,080.28
    +127.56 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.42
    +2.51 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,170.60
    +301.69 (+1.05%)
     

Figures for first half 2022: Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Schweiter Technologies
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCWTF
Schweiter Technologies
Schweiter Technologies

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Figures for first half 2022


Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year

  • Sales growth of 5% at constant exchange rates (+3% in Swiss francs), supported by price increases and greater sales volumes for architecture products

  • EBITDA at CHF 57.0 million (previous year: CHF 77.8 million)

  • Results impacted by significant cost increases and COVID lockdown in China

Steinhausen, August 17, 2022 – Schweiter Technologies recorded healthy organic sales growth and hit a record high. Net sales increased by 3% (in local currencies: +5%) to reach CHF 647.8 million. Price adjustments and increased efficiencies did not suffice to fully offset the sharp rise in material and energy costs and negative currency effects, which led to a lower operating profit in the first half year in comparison with the high baseline set the previous year. The Group achieved EBITDA of CHF 57.0 million (previous year: CHF 77.8 million). EBIT came to CHF 37.8 million (previous year: CHF 58.3 million), while net income was CHF 27.3 million (previous year: CHF 45.5 million).

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE, FIRST HALF 2022

3A Composites built on the success of the 2021 business year, achieving an increase in sales once again in the first half of 2022. The rise primarily reflected the sales price increases as well as higher sales volumes in the Architecture business. Despite the ongoing challenges surrounding supply chains, Schweiter was again able to guarantee availability of all products during the first half of 2022.

Pressure on prices in the business with Wind customer OEMs and the vastly increased prices of raw materials, energy and transport had an impact on profits for the half year. This negative effect was mitigated somewhat by sales price increases and the creation of further efficiencies.

Key figures
Schweiter Technologies Group

(in CHF millions)

 

H1 2022 

 

H1 2021

 

+ / –

 

Net sales

 

647.8

 

626.4

 

+3%

 

EBITDA

 

57.0

 

77.8

 

–27%

 

in % of net sales

 

8.8%

 

12.4%

 

 

 

EBIT

 

37.8

 

58.3

 

–35%

 

Net income

 

27.3

 

45.5

 

–40%

 

The Display business performed well overall, both in terms of sales and earnings, but was affected by different dynamics in the various markets:

The first half year saw a decline in demand for clear sheet products after the exceptionally strong pandemic-related growth shown in the previous periods and a return to normal sales figures in successive results. On the other hand, the business in non-transparent sheets maintained the positive trend seen in display markets, communication, trade fair construction and shop design, with sales sufficient to compensate for the temporarily weaker demand for transparent sheets. As such, sales in Europe developed pleasingly, while in the USA the trend that began in the second half of last year continued, leading to a significant increase in sales.

The Architecture business successfully maintained the strong growth momentum of the previous year and recorded a double-digit increase in sales in percentage terms and higher sales volumes in all regions compared with the first half of the previous year. Performance in the Asia region was mixed: India and the southeast Asia area showed growth while China suffered under the renewed lockdown, suppressing volumes and profitability in Asia overall.

The Core Materials business recorded a positive result but, in line with expectations, was unable to improve on the record results of the first half of 2021. The cyclical fall-off in demand from wind energy customers already witnessed in the second half of the previous business year continued in 2022. The recovery of the wind business in China which had been expected to begin in the second quarter failed to materialize due to the strict lockdown measures. Sales volumes for PET products were increased in the first half of the year, however, whereas demand for balsa products saw a slight decline. Higher raw material costs and price pressure from global OEMs, particularly in China, impacted margins compared with the previous year. Demand remained stable outside of the wind business.

The Transport business was below the level of the previous year despite an increase in the order book. Repeated project postponements by customers resulted in lower year-on-year sales; significantly higher material and energy prices, which could only be transferred to customers in part, also led to a temporary fall in profitability, along with start-up costs for new projects.

INVESTING IN SUSTAINABILITY

At the beginning of March 2022, Schweiter Technologies published its Sustainability Report for the 2021 business year, the first to be certified according to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative, laying the foundation for open and transparent sustainability reporting. The Sustainability Report is available to view or download here: https://www.schweiter.ch/s1a264/group/sustainability.html

Schweiter Technologies contributes through its business activity in a number of ways to a sustainable future, as can be seen from its investment in April in Swedboard International AB (www.swedboard.se), a company that manufactures environmentally friendly printable sheets for the Display business. With this targeted investment, the Group is consciously expanding its product portfolio in the Display business to help customers reduce their ecological footprint.

OUTLOOK

A variety of product innovations and significant investments in a wide range of new equipment to improve efficiency and flexibility will bolster competitiveness through new applications and a lower cost base.

However, the market environment will remain challenging in the second half of 2022. The uncertain economic environment, the tense geopolitical situation and its implications for the economy, and the ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID pandemic in China will continue to present challenges. Business performance in the second half-year is therefore expected to be within the same parameters as in the first.

Steady demand is anticipated in the Display and Architecture businesses in Europe and the USA, despite a slight fall-off due to the gloom surrounding the expected performance of the economy. In the Asian Architecture business, it should now be possible to complete the orders postponed as a result of the lockdown in China.

In the Core Materials business, stable demand is expected in Europe and America. In China, a revival in the wind market is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Roman Sonderegger, who joined the company as future CEO on May 1, 2022, successfully completed his induction period and will assume responsibility as Group CEO as of October 1, 2022.

The complete Semi-Annual Report for 2022 can be found on our website www.schweiter.com.

A media conference on the 2022 half-year results for analysts, media representatives, and investors will take place at the Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai  42, Zurich, today at 11.00 a.m.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

ABOUT SCHWEITER

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, plastic sheets, foamboards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, construction, ship-building, and automotive.

The company has offices, distribution facilities and production sites at 40 locations in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs some 4 400 people. The bearer shares of Schweiter Technologies AG (SWTQ) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange AG, Zurich.


Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)


Recommended Stories

  • South African Opposition Considers Joint Campaign for 2024 Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- South African opposition parties that formed coalitions to wrest control of a number of towns from the governing African National Congress in last year’s municipal elections, are now considering campaigning jointly ahead of a national and provincial vote in 2024.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsTh

  • LinkedIn: Women Face More Barriers In Workplace vs Men

    LinkedIn APAC MD Feon Ang says more women are creating their own opportunities through entrepreneurship, possibly due to a lack of opportunities in the world of work. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Tencent’s Huanhe allows NFT refunds, halts further sales

    Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe says it will allow buyers to refund purchased NFTs but will no longer issue the digital assets, citing a “focus on the company’s core strategic considerations.” See related article: Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com offers NFTs despite state media criticisms Fast facts The marketplace’s app will remain, but it will […]

  • Fed issues guidelines for crypto banks to enter central banking system

    The U.S Federal Reserve published what it called “final guidelines” for how crypto banks could be granted “master accounts” that are needed to transact directly with the Fed and the broader global banking system. See related article: Federal Reserve to taper bond purchases, prompting concerns over BTC impact Fast facts The Fed referred to these […]

  • Drugmaker Endo Files for Bankrupty Over Debt, US Opioid Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug manufacturer Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by litigation, including claims that it profited by helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mo

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retr

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.