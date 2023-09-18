FIH group (LON:FIH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.053

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of October to £0.053. This makes the dividend yield 2.7%, which is above the industry average.

FIH group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, FIH group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 4.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.11 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.065. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.1% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.2% per year. While growth may be thin on the ground, FIH group could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On FIH group's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for FIH group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Is FIH group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

