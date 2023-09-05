FIH group (LON:FIH) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at FIH group (LON:FIH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FIH group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = UK£3.9m ÷ (UK£84m - UK£16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, FIH group has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured FIH group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FIH group here for free.

What Can We Tell From FIH group's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at FIH group. The company has consistently earned 5.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 25% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From FIH group's ROCE

In summary, FIH group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 23% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think FIH group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with FIH group (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

