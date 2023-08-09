Do FIH group's (LON:FIH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like FIH group (LON:FIH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is FIH group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that FIH group grew its EPS from UK£0.076 to UK£0.25, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note FIH group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to UK£53m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since FIH group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£31m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are FIH group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for FIH group shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Robert Johnston bought UK£6.1k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£2.42. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within FIH group.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for FIH group will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 40% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£12m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add FIH group To Your Watchlist?

FIH group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest FIH group belongs near the top of your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for FIH group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

