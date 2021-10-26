FII 5th Anniversary Opening Session Debate focused on Investing in Humanity

- The opening session of FII's 5th Anniversary event was a live 90-minute 'board meeting' featuring high profile business leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the United States

- FII attendees include Presidents, Prime Ministers, corporate executives, experts, innovators, and media who gather to explore solutions for society's challenges and commit to their realization.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- The 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) opened with a live board meeting featuring leading global CEOs, investors, and policymakers discussing how best to invest in humanity.

Left to Right: Ray Dalio, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Ana Patricia Botin, Larry Fink, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, David M. Solomon and Richard Quest

The opening session on day one of FII was entitled 'The Board of Changemakers: Investing for Impact'. The meeting was moderated by CNN anchor Richard Quest, who was joined by high profile business leaders from Africa, Europe, and the United States including H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO & Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO & Co- Founder, Blackstone, and Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chairman & Co-CIO, Bridgewater Associates, LP. They debated ways the global financial community can come together to invest in humanity.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said the live board meeting was an extra special event for FII. "It was a highly unique live board meeting. FII hosted this special live 'meeting' on practical and actionable ways to invest in humanity. This set the scene for three days of vibrant debate and decision-making designed to help transform the future of humanity."

The board meeting included:

H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak , CEO & Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company (UAE)

Ana Patricia Botin , Group Executive Chairman, Banco Santander S.A. (Spain)

Ray Dalio , Founder, Co-Chairman & Co-CIO, Bridgewater Associates, LP (United States)

Larry Fink , Chairman & CEO, BlackRock, Inc. (United States)

Dr. Patrice Motsepe , Founder, African Rainbow Capital (South Africa)

Stephen A. Schwarzman , Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder, Blackstone (United States)

David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO, The Goldman Sachs Group (United States)

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real- world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

Join us to own, co-create and actualize a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity. www.fii-institute.org

