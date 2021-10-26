U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1810
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,449.36
    -2,518.05 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

FII 5th Anniversary Opening Session Debate focused on Investing in Humanity

·2 min read

- The opening session of FII's 5th Anniversary event was a live 90-minute 'board meeting' featuring high profile business leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the United States

- FII attendees include Presidents, Prime Ministers, corporate executives, experts, innovators, and media who gather to explore solutions for society's challenges and commit to their realization.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) opened with a live board meeting featuring leading global CEOs, investors, and policymakers discussing how best to invest in humanity.

Left to Right: Ray Dalio, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Ana Patricia Botin, Larry Fink, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, David M. Solomon and Richard Quest
Left to Right: Ray Dalio, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Ana Patricia Botin, Larry Fink, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, David M. Solomon and Richard Quest

The opening session on day one of FII was entitled 'The Board of Changemakers: Investing for Impact'. The meeting was moderated by CNN anchor Richard Quest, who was joined by high profile business leaders from Africa, Europe, and the United States including H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO & Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO & Co- Founder, Blackstone, and Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chairman & Co-CIO, Bridgewater Associates, LP. They debated ways the global financial community can come together to invest in humanity.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said the live board meeting was an extra special event for FII. "It was a highly unique live board meeting. FII hosted this special live 'meeting' on practical and actionable ways to invest in humanity. This set the scene for three days of vibrant debate and decision-making designed to help transform the future of humanity."

The board meeting included:

  • H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO & Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company (UAE)

  • Ana Patricia Botin, Group Executive Chairman, Banco Santander S.A. (Spain)

  • Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chairman & Co-CIO, Bridgewater Associates, LP (United States)

  • Larry Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock, Inc. (United States)

  • Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Founder, African Rainbow Capital (South Africa)

  • Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder, Blackstone (United States)

  • David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO, The Goldman Sachs Group (United States)

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real- world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

Join us to own, co-create and actualize a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity. www.fii-institute.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670917/THE_BOARD_OF_CHANGEMAKERS.jpg

SOURCE FII Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping BlackBerry Limited (BB)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.