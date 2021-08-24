U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6930
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,288.58
    -1,286.02 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.43
    -32.28 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Fika Ventures nearly triples its assets under management: 'It's definitely a crazy time'

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

Fika Ventures is a five-year-old, LA-based seed-stage fund that has been funding mostly business-to-business startups, as well as fintech companies and a sprinkling of healthcare IT startups -- as long as they don't involve hardware or FDA approval.

The firm's investors apparently think it's doing a decent job. After raising $41 million for its debut fund, followed by a $77 million fund that Fika closed in 2019, the outfit is today announcing a third flagship fund with $160 million to invest, along with an opportunity-type fund with $35 million in capital commitments.

That's a major endorsement for such a young firm. Still, even with upwards of 10 promising portfolio companies -- including Formative, a Santa Monica, California-based platform for K-12 teachers to create assessments that raised $70 million in June; Pipe, a Miami-based startup that lets companies sell their recurring revenue streams on its platform and raised $250 million at a $2 billion valuation in May; and Papaya Global, an Israeli startup that sells payroll, hiring, onboarding and compliance service and raised $100 million earlier this year -- it's getting harder right now to do what they do, say firm cofounders Eva Ho and TX Zhou. "It's definitely a crazy time," Ho offers.

We had a candid conversation with the pair yesterday, edited lightly for length below.

TC: This is now one of the bigger seed-stage firms in L.A. What percentage of your investments are local?

EH: We feel like we have a home court advantage here, so about 40% of our deals are here, then the rest are in markets like Seattle, New York, Boston, Austin, Chicago. We recently did a deal in Toronto because they have a nice AI community there. But we still very much believe in needing boots on the ground so go after geographies where we can fly to board meetings and be there physically to support [our founders] when they need us.

TC: Your new flagship fund is more than twice the size of your last fund. How will that impact how much you invest?

TZ: Our check sizes will grow a bit in tandem with the market. As you know, seed rounds are now quite a bit larger. I think initial checks will be in the $1 million to $3 million range; with the last fund, we reserved up to $6 million per company and now we'll reserve up to $10 million.

TC: Tell us a little about investing in a market where everybody is a founder, and everyone is also an investor.

EH: It's definitely a crazy time. It feels like we're running a marathon and trying to be in a sprint. We have to have the long view and make bets with that horizon in mind, but at the same time, the decisions for initial and follow-on rounds have gotten just a lot faster.

TC: How do you continue to make good decisions when things are moving so fast?

EH: The things we've been doing include increasing the size of the team and doing more work upfront on an industry so that we have more prepared mind coming in. But it continues to be a struggle because everything has been sort of compressed.

The early-stage venture capital market is weird and chaotic

TZ: I think in the past, seed funds could get away with being pure generalists, even within sectors. But we've been forced over the last 12 months to really understand even more sub sectors within each of our verticals. For example, within fintech, we've kind of taken a deep dive in real estate and insurance, and that that helps us come into deals [prepared] given how fast they're moving these days.

TC: What is the fastest deal you've done?

TZ: In the past, deals that we were looking at were getting done in two to three weeks; now the average time is probably a week to a week-and-a-half to make a final decision. I'd say the fastest we've moved is in five days, in a situation where we've known the entrepreneur for years so there was strong validation on a personal level. There was also good founder-market fit in terms of what they wanted to do.

EH: We just pull ourselves out of certain rounds that are moving [super fast] and/or valuation expectation upfront is just crazy. You see a lot of pre-seed rounds right now that are pre-product, pre-traction, pre-revenue that are done at $15 million or $20 million or $30 million post-money valuations. We'll certainly flex for the right things, but there is just a lot of froth in the market right now.

TC: If the terms are right, are you funding pre-seed, pre-product, pre-traction teams?

EH: To be very frank, we have moved a little earlier in some cases. In the first fund, we [invested about] 15% in pre-seed startups, which to us means very early product and very early traction and sometimes no traction. In fund two, we've invested maybe 25% in pre-seed deals because the really good founders who've been shown that they're able to execute and have vision -- they get snapped up quickly, so you have to adapt and evolve a bit and move downstream a little more. That said, I think almost all the companies we fund have some sort of [minimum viable product] and some initial design partners in place, even if they don't have any meaningful revenues yet.

TC: What percentage of your investments in your most recent fund have gone to repeat founders?

TZ: I'd say 15% to 20%. Obviously, we can't and don't limit ourselves to [serial entrepreneurs], but with repeat founders, deals move even faster than before.

TC: What's the most absurd thing you've seen in this go-go market?

TZ: I think the most absurd thing we've heard are funds that are making decisions after a 30-minute call with the founder.

TC: Would you ever pass on a company because you're not that excited about the rest of the cap table?

TZ: The speed of deals has forced us to really quickly hone in on what we care about. In the past, we had the luxury of having this long laundry list of things we wanted to check off and in a positive way, we've been forced to hone in on the three to five things that we really care about for each deal.

Formative, a student learning and analytics platform, raises $70M to challenge the summative, test-based approach to education

The bigger challenge is that investors who decide in 30 minutes create unrealistic expectations by founders. Sometimes they expect everyone to process information that quickly, and I think what they're missing is that these funds are not processing the information.

TC: What's one way you get founders to slow down and pay attention?

TZ: We actually give every founder that we've come close to making a decision on a complete list of every single founder that we've backed in the past with their contact information.

Initially, we did this to help us win deals, but I think very quickly founders get a sense of what it's like to work with us, too.

Recommended Stories

  • Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty in death of 2-year-old

    Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty in death of 2-year-old

  • In farewell to New Yorkers, Cuomo says it's 'unfair' he had to resign

    In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment, Cuomo referred the complaints in March to New York Attorney General Letitia James, as required by law, who appointed two outside lawyers to investigate. Lawmakers in the New York Assembly began an impeachment investigation.

  • NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Exits On Defiant Note – “The Truth Will Come Out In Time, Of That I Am Confident”

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office tonight amid allegations of sexual harassment, blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James and his critics, calling his demise was the result of “intense political pressure” and a “media frenzy.” A truculent-sounding governor used the first half of a farewell address to address “the current situation […]

  • 'I need to get my sister out': Afghan interpreter

    "All I just want is for her to be safe from out there." Hamudullah Ehsan is a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. Army, living in California. And he’s says he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to get his sister out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, where she remains with her husband and infant child. Just one of the many Afghans who fear the Taliban will return to the harsh version of Islamic law enforced while when the group was last in power, 20 years ago. “The Taliban, as I told you, they've never been changed. I cannot compare them to the animal. (An) animal is much better than them. I cannot compare them to any human being on the planet. They're more dangerous than anyone you think of."He’s says he saw what was coming, and got his mother and two siblings out of Afghanistan just weeks before the Taliban marched into Kabul. They are now registered with the United Nations refugee agency in neighboring Tajikistan. He says he’s put his sister on an evacuation list, but she hasn’t been called by the U.S. government to go to the airport. Ehsan worked with multiple army units in Kandahar from 2008 to 2012. He’s been in California with his wife and two children since 2015, on a Special Immigrant Visa. In addition to his sister’s safety, and human rights, he fears reprisals against others like him that worked with the West, despite the Taliban’s assurances. "I have a lot of the videos. They're knocking (on) people's doors. They're asking for interpreter, asking for people that are in the military, asking for all those people and they're going to kill them." "If I would be there now, of course, they're going to find me and they're going to do something. But thank God I'm here." In their first news conference after taking Kabul, the Taliban said women would be allowed to work and study "within the framework of Islam."

  • He bought porn with $1.3 million in startup funds, feds say. Now he’s going to prison

    “I deeply regret what I did,” the 48-year-old said in court filings.

  • Early Funding of Battle Approved Motors Should Make You Fear Missing Out

    Battle Approved Motors (BAM) quickly hit $900,000 during its 1st round of funding, leaving little time for investors to “get in” before the close. In fact, the company is closing in on 90% of its goal, seeking just $1.07 million before closing out this early Round, so investors will need to act swiftly if they don’t want to miss out. Imagine hearing, “If I would have gotten into Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) way back when — I would already be a millionaire by now!” At just $0.26 p

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.