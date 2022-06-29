U.S. markets closed

FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

·2 min read
  • FLHLF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually this morning.

At the AGM, there were 28 holders of the common shares of Filament (the "Common Shares") represented in person or by proxy, holding 68,830,831 Common Shares and representing 41.7% of Filament's 165,126,713 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All nominees in the management information circular dated May 20, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Filament's directors were as follows:

Class

Nominee

Votes in Favour

%

Votes Withheld

% Proxy

Common Shares

Ben Lightburn

68,443,081

100.00 %

-

-

Chris Wagner

67,590,248

98.75 %

852,833

1.25 %

Greg Mills

68,309,748

99.81 %

133,333

0.19 %

Jon Conlin

67,589,848

98.75 %

853,233

1.25 %

Maureen O'Connell

68,443,081

100.00 %

-

-

At the AGM, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at five (5) and the appointment of the auditor of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Detailed voting results for the meeting will be available on SEDAR.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)
Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c7573.html

