FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CEO YEAR END LETTER AND CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced the distribution of a year-end letter from Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn, which can be viewed on Filament's website.

Filament Health Logo (CNW Group/Filament Health Corp.)
Filament Health Logo (CNW Group/Filament Health Corp.)

The letter highlights key milestones achieved by the Company including beginning the first ever FDA clinical trial of natural psychedelics at the University of California San Francisco, the closing of a $2.5 million dollar non-brokered financing led by Negev Capital and NAMMEX, and press coverage in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and the Toronto Star.

Leadership Announcements
Filament also announced that Greg Mills will step down from his position as Chair of the Company's board of directors, effective December 31, 2022. Benjamin Lightburn will take over the role.

Mills, who will remain available to advise management, commented: "Having been part of Filament's leadership team since its inception, I am proud of the Company's ongoing progress and confident in its exceptional management team."

Additionally, Dr. Konstantin Adamsky, Chief Operating Officer of Negev Capital and current independent member of Filament's board of directors, will be joining the Company's audit committee, compensation committee, and corporate governance and nominating committee. Maureen O'Connell and Chris Wagner, both independent directors, will continue to serve on the Company's audit committee.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)
Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on TwitterInstagram and LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the resignation of Greg Mills from the board of directors and the composition of the audit committee. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/30/c5268.html

